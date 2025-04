32nd Annual SPCA Doggy Dash, 10am (Part 2) On Saturday, April 12, 2025, join thousands of walkers at William Land Park as we lace up our shoes and leash up our pups for the 32nd Annual Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash. This event is our largest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to celebrate the amazing commitment of our community to healthy, happy and unconditional relationships between dogs and their people!