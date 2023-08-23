Update: Authorities identify human remains found near South Bay park as Katherine Schneider

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- The Santa Clara County's Sheriff Office on Tuesday confirmed that the human remains found earlier this month near a South Bay park were those of missing Saratoga teen Katherine Schneider.

Katherine Schneider. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via Bay City News

The remains were discovered on August 12 near Castle Rock State Park in unincorporated Los Gatos during the ongoing search for Schneider. The 17-year-old girl went missing from her Saratoga home on July 5.

Members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit responded to investigate. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner and Coroner also responded to begin the process of positively identifying the remains.

Schneider's mother Nola Schneider posted a message on her Instagram page the day the discovery confirming that the remains were those of her daughter.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the human remains located have been positively identified as Katherine Schneider via fingerprints by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner - Coroner," the statement released by the sheriff's office read.

Schneider was last seen leaving her residence in a white 2019 Honda Accord. Sheriff's deputies found the unoccupied car on Aug. 7 on Skyline Boulevard, near Castle Rock State Park.

"On behalf of the entire Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, our thoughts and prayers are with the Schneider family as they mourn the loss of Katherine: The family of Katherine is asking for privacy during this very difficult time," the sheriff's statement said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500.

Tips can also be left at the department's anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org