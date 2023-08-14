Update: Mother of Katherine Schneider says human remains found are that of missing Saratoga teen

LOS GATOS -- Human remains were found Saturday near Castle Rock Park during a search for missing Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider, and the missing girl's mother confirmed the body belonged to her daughter.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office officials said the county medical examiner is investigating to determine the identity of the person located. However, Schneider's mother Nola Schneider posted a message on her Instagram page Sunday confirming the identity.

"It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident," the post said. "The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office informed us that Katie's remains were found in the vicinity of her vehicle in a ravine near Castle Rock State Park. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation."

Schneider, 17, went missing from her Saratoga home on July 5. She was last seen leaving her residence in a white 2019 Honda Accord.

Sheriff's deputies found the unoccupied car on Aug. 7 on Skyline Boulevard, near Castle Rock State Park.

Sheriff's officials said Sunday the case is still an active investigation.

Katherine Schneider. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via Bay City News

"It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed," said her mother's Instagram post. "Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation."

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500.

Tips can also be left at the department's anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org