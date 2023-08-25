Update: Suspect arrested in brutal San Jose stabbing of woman, 6-year-old great grandson

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman and her 6-year-old great grandson earlier this month.

On Friday, August 4, shortly after 10 a.m., officers performing a welfare check at a house on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue in the Buena Vista neighborhood of West San Jose found "an adult female and a juvenile male suffering from at least one stab wound each."

San Jose double homicide investigation KPIX

Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics. The fatal stabbings were the 23rd and 24th homicides of 2023 in San Jose, police said. The victims have not yet been identified by authorities.

The SJPD Homicide Unit Detectives began their investigation into the double homicide and identified the suspect as 27-year-old San Jose resident Nathan Addison. On Wednesday, San Jose police patrol officers located the suspect in San Jose and arrested him. Addison was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

San Jose double homicide suspect Nathan Addison San Jose Police Department

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly stabbing remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810, Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283 or via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

Parties can submit anonymous crime tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If information provided leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.