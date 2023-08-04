Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider missing for nearly a month; Sheriff's office seeks help

A teenage girl from Saratoga has been missing for nearly a month and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Katherine Schneider was last seen on July 5, leaving her home and driving a white 2019 Honda Accord with tinted windows and a California license plate 8KLK251.

Missing Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider and the 2019 Honda Accord she was driving. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

She is described as white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500, or through the office's anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org.