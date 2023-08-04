Watch CBS News
Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider missing for nearly a month; Sheriff's office seeks help

A teenage girl from Saratoga has been missing for nearly a month and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Katherine Schneider was last seen on July 5, leaving her home and driving a white 2019 Honda Accord with tinted windows and a California license plate 8KLK251.

Missing Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider and the 2019 Honda Accord she was driving.
Missing Saratoga teenager Katherine Schneider and the 2019 Honda Accord she was driving.

She is described as white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500, or through the office's anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org.

