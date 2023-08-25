2 children found unconscious in separate swimming pools in Concord, Pleasant Hill

Two children in Contra Costa County were found unconscious in separate swimming pools on Wednesday, police and fire departments said.



In Concord, police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Chrisland Court where they found a 20-month-old child who was unresponsive in the swimming pool, according to a police statement.



Paramedics were called to the scene and Concord police performed CPR on the child until they arrived. Concord police say the child was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical care.



Also on Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a child who was unconscious in a community pool in Pleasant Hill, said Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Ross Macumber.



By the time fire crews arrived at the pool at the 2000 block of Norse Drive, the child had been taken out of the pool and was conscious. County Fire personnel and EMS provided care on the scene and took the child to a local hospital for monitoring.