The Rolling Stones set to release first new album of original music in nearly 20 years: "New music, new era"

You can't always get what you want — but sometimes, you can. The Rolling Stones announced on Monday that the band is going to release their first album of new music in nearly 20 years this week as they welcome a "new era."

The band has released several albums in recent years of live and remastered versions of older material, but the new one, named "Hackney Diamonds," will be the first album of new music since the band's 2005 album "A Bigger Bang," according to the Associated Press.

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs on stage during a concert as part of their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' on July 31, 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Nils Petter Nilsson / Getty Images

Few details about the new music have been released, but the band said on Instagram that they would reveal more information about it in a live YouTube broadcast with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the band said in a statement, according to AP.

The announcement came just days after 80-year-old Stones frontman Mick Jagger teased that something new would be coming from the band. He posted two clips of ice and diamonds forming the famous Stones logo – a mouth and tongue – with a caption directing people to hackneydiamonds.com, a site that redirects people to a countdown on the band's website.

The band had also posted photos of the logo next to global landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, and recently put out an advertisement in London's local newspaper the Hackney Gazette for a fictional glass repair store. The ad directs people to the band's website, saying "Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows."

In this photo illustration, an advertisement for the "Hackney Diamonds Glass Repair" company is seen in a copy of the Hackney Gazette local free newspaper on August 23, 2023 in London, England. "Hackney Diamonds" is the local slang term for the pieces of shattered glass, found by the roadside. LEON NEAL / Getty Images

The advertisement quickly sparked high demand, with the paper saying on Aug. 26 that it started making additional "limited copies" of the Aug. 23 paper with the ad, which the paper says was purchased by Universal Music Group and used some of the same typeface that was used on the band's 1978 album "Some Girls."

The ad also features the band's logo in lieu of a dot above the "i" in "diamonds" and claims the company formed in 1962 – the same year the band formed.

"I have already had several emails requesting back copies," senior editor Simon Murfitt said. "And no doubt the papers will become collectors items for music fans."