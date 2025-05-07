Watch CBS News
"Survivor" Casting Call at Cache Creek

By Good Day Staff

/ Good Day Sacramento

Do you think you have what it takes to be on Survivor? Then apply for the adventure of a lifetime.

Join us for a Survivor Open Casting Call on Monday, June 2 at Cache Creek Casino Resort from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to bring

Save time and fill out your video and waiver release form (click to download) now. Bring a printed copy to the casting call. 

Also, make sure to read through the eligibility requirements (click to view).

Where the casting call is being held

Cache Creek Casino Resort
14455 CA-16, Brooks, CA 95606
cachecreek.com

