Saturday's Show Info. (7/23/22)

/ Good Day Sacramento

Community Yard Sale
90 yard sales
Near 2101 Club Center Drive

Disney Books & Bites Weekend
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Sunday noon to 4 p.m
Stage Nine Entertainment
Old Sacramento
102 K St, Sacramento

Downtown Tracy Farmers Market
Central Ave., Between 9th & 6th
Tracy
8:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Facebook: @bestfarmersmarketever
http://www.sjcfarmersmarket.com

Christmas in July at Pixie Woods
Pixie Woods @ Louis Park, Stockton
11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
(209) 937-7354
Facebook @PixieWoodsChildrensPark
http://www.visitpixiewoods.com

Runabouts on the River
Stockton Sailing Club
4980 Buckley Cove Way
Stockton
9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
(209) 951-5600
Facebook: @stocktonsc
http://www.stocktonsc.org

Breakfast Club – Xmas In July Breakfast Buns

Cheese Balls
http://www.outstandingfoods.com

Summer Soiree
http://www.californiamuseum.org/events

Funky Chicken Rescue
http://www.funkychickenrescue.com
Social Media: @imthefunkychicken

Sacramento Thrift Exchange
887 57th St., East Sacramento
IG: @Sacramentothriftexchange
IG: @Goddessnightout

Sacramento Senior Spirit
Facebook: @Sacramento Senior Spirit

Balloons Above The Valley Napa
http://www.balloonrides.com
IG: @balloonsabovethevalley

Boba Tea Train On The River | Fox Train
Next train is on August 26.
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:25 AM

