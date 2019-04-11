Your money, your health
CBS News reports on the unexpected medical bills Americans face every day
Latest
-
"People are dying": Insulin being rationed as drug prices rise
A recent study found one in four patients reported "cost-related underuse"
-
Families mourning pregnancy and infant loss hit with costly bills
When Lauren Dill lost her son Simon four months before his due date, she was stuck with bills costing more than her other son's full-term birth
-
Family left with $40,000 bill for son's air ambulance
When Joseph Penrod's son accidentally swallowed prescription pills, he was airlifted to a better hospital
-
Insurance gap leaves patients on the hook for unexpected hospital bills
Nearly 65 percent of hospitals across the country use emergency rooms staffed by outside companies, allowing providers to charge patients more
-
Mediation program helps patients fight surprise medical bills
In 2018, the Austin, Texas, program negotiated $9.7 million worth of bills, saving patients $8.4 million in medical expenses
-
Hospitals' confusing online price lists give patients a headache
A new rule requires hospitals to post their prices, but the lists are hard to understand and there are no standards for pricing
