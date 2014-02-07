Dr. Agus on new football brain study: "This is a major issue"

The largest study of brain trauma in football players reveals the risks to players of all ages. Researchers at Boston University examined the brains of 111 deceased NFL players. They found signs of the disease CTE in 110 players. Families of the former players donated the brains after they suspected injuries. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to talk about results of the study, athletes' potential to sustain head injuries and how to prevent CTE.