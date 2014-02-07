Understanding CTE
Learn more about chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease found in people who have suffered repeated trauma to the head
"48 Hours" Special, "All-American Murder," investigates life and death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez
Former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez made headlines throughout his life. Many questions are still raised about his suicide and the effect CTE had on him. Senior Executive Producer of "48 Hours," Susan Zirinsky, joined CBSN to talk about the upcoming special, "All-American Murder."
Disinformation Warfare, Predicting Murder, Impact
RT's editor-in-chief on election meddling, being labeled Russian propaganda; Predicting crime in Chicago; and, Combat veterans coming home with CTE
Impact
A brain disease best known for impacting football players who suffered concussions is now being found in soldiers
Scientists seek veterans
Researchers are trying to prevent and treat CTE, the brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma – including combat blasts. Here's how vets can help
Scientists seek veterans to help treat CTE
Combat veterans suffer from CTE, the same disease found in football players
Millions have been spent on research into traumatic brain injuries suffered by football players. Turns out, many veterans return from combat with the same kind of injuries. In a report for Sunday's "60 Minutes," Sharyn Alfonsi spoke with Dr. Ann McKee, the chief neuropathologist at the Boston VA.
Combat vets with CTE
CTE, the brain disease that has been found in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players, has been found in 65 percent of studied combat vets
Aaron Hernandez's brain was severely damaged by disease, researcher says
Dr. Ann McKee said CTE had significantly impacted key parts of Hernandez's brain, including the hippocampus and the frontal lobe
Aaron Hernandez had CTE, and more CBS Sports headlines
Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez say he suffered from "severe" CTE brain damage. And after a young fan was injured by a foul ball at Yankee stadium, a number of MLB teams will extend their netting. However, the New York Yankees are not one of them. CBS Sports' Bill Reiter, the host of "Reiter Than You," joins CBSN with more.
Aaron Hernandez had severe form of CTE, study says
A study that came out Thursday said former football star Aaron Hernandez had a severe form of CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in people who have received repeated blows to the head. Hernandez took his life earlier this year in prison. James Brown reports.
Attorney: Aaron Hernandez had "severe" CTE, lawsuit filed
Former NFL star committed suicide in prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder
Brain disease effects 99 percent of NFL players, study shows
A study out this week involving more than 100 deceased NFL players showed that 99 percent of them had the degenerative brain disease CTE. Two days after the study was released, a player for the Baltimore Ravens abruptly announced his retirement. Roxanna Saberi has more.
110 of 111 ex-football players' brains had signs of disease
A new study suggests that the brain-damaging disease CTE is much more prevalent in football players and it's more easily caused than first thought. CBS Sports columist Bill Reiter joins us now with more.
Dr. Agus on football brain study: "This is a major issue"
The largest study of brain trauma in football players reveals the risks to players of all ages. Researchers at Boston University examined the brains of 111 deceased NFL players. They found signs of the disease CTE in 110 players. Families of the former players donated the brains after they suspected injuries. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to talk about results of the study, athletes' potential to sustain head injuries and how to prevent CTE.
Brain disease found in over 100 former football players
Study finds widespread evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked with repeated head blows
Hernandez atty: Family wants to donate brain for research
Jose Baez accused the medical examiner's office of misconduct for not yet releasing the former NFL star's brain to Boston University's CTE center
Chyna's brain to be donated for CTE research
Prior to Chyna's death, her rep said he had been trying to save the star
NFL finally admits link between football, brain disease
Jeff Miller, the NFL's senior vice president for health and safety, talked about his sport's issues with CTE in front of Congress
NFL players with CTE
Frank Gifford and Ken Stabler are among many NFL players who have donated their brains to science and been diagnosed with CTE after their deaths
Former NFL MVP Ken Stabler had brain disease CTE
Doctor says former Raiders quarterback's brain had "severe" damage to the regions involving learning, memory and regulation of emotion
Frank Gifford had CTE
The family of late New York Giants star Frank Gifford announced Wednesday that an autopsy confirmed the former football legend had chronic traumatic encephalopathy associated with hard hits on the field. Anna Werner reports.
Family: NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford had CTE in his brain
Former Giants player one of highest profile players to be connected with concussion-related brain disease
Brain disease found in 87 deceased NFL players
Researchers say data provides more evidence of the link between head trauma in football and long-term brain deterioration
Brain scans may spot concussion-related condition
New technique may help diagnose football players and others suffering from lingering damage
