Top crime stories of summer 2013
From the unpredictable conclusion of the Jodi Arias' case to the murder trials of George Zimmerman a
Trayvon Martin shooting: A timeline of events
The shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Fla., grew into a national news story
Severed human leg washes up on Chicago beach
The leg was found by someone walking near rocks on Wednesday afternoon
Thieves pepper spray store clerks for hair extensions
A man and a woman walked into a Chicago beauty supply store and used a gun and pepper spray to rob hair extensions and cash, the robbery was caught on video
Opening statements postponed in Whitey Bulger trial
The judge, Denise J. Casper, reportedly said she wanted to give the prosecution and defense team time to review the 775 13-page juror questionnaires
Jury selection underway in Whitey Bulger trial
Bulger, 83, is charged with a long list of crimes, including participating in 19 killings, in a broad racketeering indictment
Report: Chicago parolee, 22, arrested for the 77th time
Amarri C. Bowens allegedly stole a $30 box of Starburst candy from a subway convenience store
Victims' family testimony to be limited at Bulger murder trial
More than a dozen pretrial motions were heard Monday by a U.S. District Court judge ahead of alleged mobster "Whitey" Bulger's murder trial
Murder trial of reputed mob boss Whitey Bulger set to begin
A judge will hold a final pretrial conference in Boston on Monday before jury selection begins Tuesday for the trial of the reputed Boston mob boss
Chicago woman charged with stabbing infant son to death
Report says police call case murder-suicide attempt, mother wounded
Lives lost: Caught in the crossfire
Violence has marred the lives of many families in Chicago. From 2008 through 2012, nearly half of Chicago's 2,389 homicide victims were killed before their 25th birthday. These people are more than statistics, but sons and daughters -- their absence felt everyday.
Photographing Chicago's gang violence
Carlos Javier Ortiz has spent six years documenting violence and murder in his home city
George Zimmerman crime scene photos
New evidence was released Thursday, July 12 in the second-degree murder case against George Zimmerman
George Zimmerman faces murder charges
George Zimmerman was charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin who died Feb. 26
Trayvon Martin Case
James "Whitey" Bulger Trial
Whitey Bulger Trial: Opening arguments postponed as jury selection continues in trial of alleged mobster
Whitey Bulger Update: Judge says "critical issue" is whether potential jurors can put media coverage aside
Whitey Bulger Update: Jury selection set to begin in reputed mob boss murder trial
Whitey Bulger Update: Victims' families to have testimony limited at alleged mobster's murder trial
Whitey Bulger Update: Murder trial of reputed mob boss set to begin in Boston
Jodi Arias Trial
Violence in Chicago
