Separated & Counting
CBS News looks at the real-life impact of immigration policies that have led to families being split apart.
7-year-old reunites with father 326 days after being separated
Angie was released to her mother in Houston, but she hadn't known her since she was a baby
Honduran man reunites with the brother he raised like a son after 183 days apart
The two were separated the day after they arrived at a border crossing in Texas, hoping to seek asylum
Father and son separated at the border reunite after 326 days
Jose Alvizures crossed the border with his son to seek asylum after getting death threats from gangs
