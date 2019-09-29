Highlights from this week's Mohammad bin Salman interview on 60 Minutes

For its 52nd season premiere, 60 Minutes travels to Saudi Arabia to interview Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, known by his initials MBS. Correspondent Norah O'Donnell's first question to MBS: "Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?"

"60 Minutes" asks Saudi prince: Did you order Khashoggi murder?

Two of MBS' closest advisors stand accused of orchestrating the plot to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In the following clip, O'Donnell presses MBS on his involvement in the crime: "How could you not know [about the plan to kill Khashoggi] if this was carried out by people who are close to you?"

O'Donnell presses MBS: "How could you not know" about the murder?

O'Donnell and MBS also discuss the September attack on Saudi oil facilities. "This attack didn't hit the heart of the Saudi energy industry, but rather the heart of the global energy industry," says MBS.

"60 Minutes": Never-before-seen video of attacks on Saudi oil

Has female activist Loujain al-Hathloul been tortured in a Saudi prison? The crown prince tells 60 Minutes: "If this is correct, it is very heinous. Islam forbids torture. The Saudi laws forbid torture. Human conscience forbids torture. And I will personally follow up on this matter."