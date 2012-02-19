She came to the U.S. with $300. Now she's part of NASA's Mars mission.
Much like the name of the rover, Diana Trujillo persevered.
The rover's high-power Mastcam-Z dual camera instrument provides astonishingly detailed images of the red planet.
Eagle-eyed space enthusiasts spotted a hidden message in binary code within the pattern of the rover's parachute.
NASA's Perseverance rover has sent back video of its descent and landing on Mars, as well as audio recorded on the red planet. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has details.
Percy has captured the whirring sounds of Martian wind on the surface of the red planet for the very first time.
Engineers say the Perseverance rover is healthy and moving swiftly through initial checkout.
Engineers say the rover is healthy and operating normally after its hair-raising descent to the surface.
"Hello, world. My first look at my forever home," the rover tweeted upon arrival.
NASA's Perseverance rover landed successfully on Mars and has already started sending back photos to Earth. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans spoke to members of the NASA crew in charge of the mission who are hopeful the rover will find evidence of ancient life on Mars.
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.
NASA's Perseverance rover is landing on Mars with some precious cargo: a 4-pound helicopter on a "high risk, high reward" mission.
The launch will come a year later than planned after Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lost out on a major Space Force contract.
Percy has captured the whirring sounds of Martian wind on the surface of the red planet for the very first time.
Engineers say the Perseverance rover is healthy and moving swiftly through initial checkout.
NASA has released new footage shot by its Perseverance rover as it landed on Mars last week. CBSN's Elaine Quijano reports.
Haley Arceneaux will be the youngest American to fly in space.
The Cygnus cargo ship is loaded with more than 8,000 pounds of supplies and equipment.
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.
Never before have humans brought a piece of another planet back to Earth. "If it sounds complicated, it is," a top NASA scientist said. "If it sounds extreme, it most certainly is."
It survived "seven minutes of terror," traveling through the Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph. Now NASA's Perseverance rover is ready to look for signs of past life on the red planet. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss why the landing was so difficult and what lies ahead for Perseverance.
This is the first military action under President Joe Biden.
New study finds evidence of an unprecedented slowdown in North Atlantic Ocean circulation, likely to due to human-caused climate change.
The famous tapestry was retrieved by Nelson A. Rockefeller Jr., who loaned it to the United Nations in 1984.
President Biden spoke Thursday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, MBS' father.
Satellite imagery indicates construction at the facility at the center of the nuclear weapons program that Israel refuses to confirm even exists.
Partisans differ on school reopening, according to latest CBS News polling.
Just two weeks ago, the Senate Minority Leader called the former president "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events" of January 6.
Some blame the rise of anti-Asian discrimination on the former president's rhetoric in his description of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell earlier this month that he didn't think the minimum wage hike would ultimately be included.
Doctors predict that Tiger Woods will likely have a difficult road to recovery following his crash in Los Angeles this week.
The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for their safe return, a spokesperson for Lady Gaga confirmed to CBS News.
Like its predecessor, "Black History Always" is an ode to the social justice movements of the past and present.
Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty to having shots of tequila at a New Jersey beach where drinking is illegal, but he was cleared of DWI and reckless driving charges.
"I had two small shots of tequila," Springsteen said in response to questions from an assistant U.S. attorney.
The site is also working on other new products, including Communities that let users chat about favorite topics.
By comparison, the biotech company's total revenue last year was less than $1 billion. What a difference a pandemic makes.
Woman claims power provider is breaking Texas price-gouging law with sky-high charges during state's deep-freeze outages.
The website VaccineFinder has been overhauled to help people locate available coronavirus immunization shots close by.
California's coastal redwoods, some standing since before Julius Caesar ruled Rome, are in a fight for their lives.
FDA scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and even better at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
"These workers are risking their lives," local official says after voting for the temporary pay hike.
The website VaccineFinder has been overhauled to help people locate available coronavirus immunization shots close by.
Top officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci and FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton join the CBSN special, "A Shot of Hope: Vaccine Questions Answered."
Pay bump comes as lawmakers negotiate raising U.S. minimum wage to $15 an hour. Higher pay "makes sense," Costco's chief said.
The "meme stock" is surging again, reprising last month's dizzying rally in the videogame seller's shares.
Prosecutors have charged around 275 people for their alleged roles in the riot.
"This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," said the Michigan attorney general.
John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal.
The launch will come a year later than planned after Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lost out on a major Space Force contract.
Two men are shot and killed at their homes 2,800 miles apart by a man delivering a package – how a car full of clues helped solve the murders.
An unusual winter weather pattern brought snow to places that rarely see it.
Mike Reuschel told police he and his wife Sue had been stabbed by an intruder, but she later told police her husband was the real assailant.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
It was the end of the road for "Supernatural," "Hawaii Five-0," "Modern Family" and more.
CBSN's Tanya Rivero gets answers to more of your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Communities of color have a long history of mistrust in the medical community that's grounded in a history of abuses like the U.S. Public Health Service syphilis study in Tuskegee, Alabama, and the case of Henrietta Lacks. But they also suffer from a lack of access. CBSN speaks to family members connected to those cases, as well as doctors and community leaders overcoming roadblocks to get the vaccine to those who need it most. Plus, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte explains his state's success in COVID-19 vaccinations. Montana has one of the best vaccination rates in the country.
Millions of Americans have received doses of the coronavirus vaccines so far. On Thursday, President Biden marked 50 million shots given since he took office. This is a significant milestone, but access remains an issue. Acting FEMA director Bob Fenton explains how his agency is trying to ramp up the rollout of the vaccine. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains if the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be effective against a new variant found in New York City.
Will a rise in vaccinations help get more kids back to in-school learning? CBSN speaks with Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo about how his district is handling it. We also hear from a parent whose child is struggling with all-remote learning in the pandemic. Plus, Axios reporter Erica Pandey explains how employers could require a vaccine before workers can return to the workplace.
A group of veterans filled a rental truck with essentials and drove 22 hours straight to Texas to help people in need after a deadly storm. Chip Reid shares their story.