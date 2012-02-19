"A Shot of Hope": Mistrust and access

Communities of color have a long history of mistrust in the medical community that's grounded in a history of abuses like the U.S. Public Health Service syphilis study in Tuskegee, Alabama, and the case of Henrietta Lacks. But they also suffer from a lack of access. CBSN speaks to family members connected to those cases, as well as doctors and community leaders overcoming roadblocks to get the vaccine to those who need it most. Plus, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte explains his state's success in COVID-19 vaccinations. Montana has one of the best vaccination rates in the country.