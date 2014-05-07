Nigeria In Turmoil
Latest news on African nation
Latest
Boko Haram suicide bombers stage deadliest attack in months
Nigerian police say at least 19 killed in attack targeting civilian defense force, and those gathered to mourn them
Islamic extremists storm village, kidnap women and children
Resident of southeast Niger village say militants rode in on horses and camels, killed 9 and kidnapped dozens more
Parents still waiting to see girls released by Boko Haram
"I really want to see my daughter, but I can't come unless with government invitation," says one father
New details on exchange that led to 82 Chibok schoolgirls' release
Freed young women were flown Sunday by military helicopters to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Terror group's plan to attack American embassy thwarted
Nigerian security officials say ring had "perfected plans to attack the UK and American embassies and other Western interests" in capital
Troops stop pair of teen female suicide bombers
Nigerian Islamic extremist group Boko Haram has used scores of women and girls as young as 7 as suicide bombers.
Nigeria admits to mistakenly killing dozens of refugees
This is believed to be the first time the Nigerian military has admitted to accidental killings, something villagers have complained of often
Nigeria's freed Chibok girls are kept silent
Most of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014 remain in captivity, and the few who have been freed are not completely free
Boko Haram is crushed, Nigeria's president declares
But there are indications Nigeria is unlikely to see suicide bombings and village attacks end anytime soon
Boko Haram reportedly on rampage near site of girls' abduction
After Nigerian army chief declares Islamic extremists "defeated," local leaders say militants burning and looting villages
21 schoolgirls freed by Islamic extremists after 2 years
Some 197 of the Chibok girls, kidnapped from village in northern Nigeria by Boko Haram militants, remain missing
As refugee children starve to death, Nigeria probes theft of food aid
Children who escaped Boko Haram’s Islamic insurgency now are dying of starvation in refugee camps
Nigerian army claims strike on terror leader as Kerry arrives
Military says Boko Haram leader, who's death has been prematurely reported before, "fatally wounded"
New video allegedly shows kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls
Boko Haram says some of the 218 schoolgirls it kidnapped have been killed in airstrikes; terrorists demand prisoner swap
ISIS announces new Boko Haram leader
Announcement may indicates coup by Boko Haram breakaway group known for kidnapping foreigners, analyst says
Top Nigerian cyber-scammer arrested
Accused of scamming $60 million from companies around world including the United States, Interpol says
U.N. suspends aid to parts of Nigeria due to Boko Haram threat
More than 500,000 people suffering "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" in dangerous-to-reach areas
Nigerian army claims rescue of 2nd "Chibok girl"
But claim questioned amid confusion over name given by military, as criticism mounts over gov't handling of 1st girl rescued
Traumatized teen brings new hope for schoolgirls' families
After 2 years captive with Boko Haram militants, young Nigerian woman could provide valuable info on status of classmates
1st of kidnapped schoolgirls found alive
More than 2 years ago, Boko Haram Islamic extremists abducted hundreds of girls from a boarding school in a northern Nigerian village
Babies dying in illegal Nigerian detentions, monitor says
African nation's fight against Islamic extremists includes mass illegal incarcerations that are deadly for all, Amnesty International says
American U.N. envoy's motorcade strikes boy in Cameroon
Samantha Power had traveled to the region to visit the front lines in the war against Boko Haram
New video shows several kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
Two years after hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls were abducted by the Boko Haram militant group, a new video shows several of the victims still alive.
Video appears to show some kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls alive
More than 200 girls have not been heard from since the mass abduction by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram two years ago
-
Why are world powers unable to stop Boko Haram?
Two years after the Islamic militant group kidnapped 276 Nigerian schoolgirls, the situation in the region has only gotten worse
Boko Haram
Kidnappings
-
