"Chibok Girls" update: Survivors of Boko Haram kidnapping receive medical care in New York

In February, 60 Minutes reported on a group of Nigerian women who survived being kidnapped, held captive and abused by Boko Haram. Last week, one of the survivors had surgery to help her walk again without a cane.

One of the students was Grace Dauda, whose leg was severely broken when she was kidnapped.

A few weeks ago, Grace and her fellow student Rebecca Mallum arrived in New York for specialized medical care for their injuries.

On Wednesday, Grace had orthopedic surgery, which doctors hope will help her walk again without a cane.

The Chibok Girls: Survivors of kidnapping by Boko Haram share their stories
