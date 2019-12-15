"Chibok Girls" update: Survivors of Boko Haram kidnapping receive medical care in New York

In Nigeria, Lesley Stahl met a group of young women who had been kidnapped, held captive and abused for years by the terrorist group Boko Haram. After being freed, the women continued their education and therapy at a special school designed for them at the American University of Nigeria.

One of the students was Grace Dauda, whose leg was severely broken when she was kidnapped.

A few weeks ago, Grace and her fellow student Rebecca Mallum arrived in New York for specialized medical care for their injuries.

On Wednesday, Grace had orthopedic surgery, which doctors hope will help her walk again without a cane.

