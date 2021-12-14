The first 2022 congressional election is underway
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is likely to win Florida's 20th District special election.
The candidate is running on a platform of political civility and the defense of Americans' "most precious rights."
His decision ends months of speculation about whether he'd seek a third term.
Most attended rallies, while others were pictured close to or inside the Capitol building.
Kristof tweeted that he will challenge the decision in court.
He's the 24th House Democrat to either retire or run for another office this cycle.
Twenty-five Democrats so far are leaving the House, compared to just 11 Republicans.
After GOP shows strong performance in Virginia and New Jersey elections, Democrats pivot to emphasize local impact of Biden's agenda.
"Some might call 2022 the revenge tour, but more accurately, President Trump is building the Republican Party through the interests of every MAGA voter for years to come," one Trump adviser said.
"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement.
Trump Media & Technology Group made the announcement. Nunes is leaving before his term ends.
Perdue is a wealthy businessman and a close ally of former President Trump, who has railed against Kemp after President Biden won Georgie in the 2020 election.
Wasserman talks with "Takeout" host Major Garrett about the increasing partisanship and polarization in our congressional districts.
Abrams ran for governor in 2018 and lost.
Baker, a Republican, is currently more popular with Democrats than with Republicans.
Oz made the announcement in a Washington Examiner op-ed, which sharply criticized how the government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic but did not mention the word "Pennsylvania" once.
He is the 18th House Democrat to leave this cycle.
But there is some good news for the Democratic Party — its candidates have been outraising Republicans in key battleground races.
Parnell and Laurie Snell had each sought primary custody of their children in court.
RGA Chair Doug Ducey said Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will be among the top targets for the GOP to flip next year.
Congressman G.K. Butterfield's northeastern North Carolina district was redrawn by state Republicans to be the state's most competitive district in 2022.
Leahy was first elected to the Senate in 1974.
O'Rourke is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race.
Senator Lisa Murkowsi was among the Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.
"I'd rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill, debating partisan politics without results," Sununu said.
Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.
McCarthy told Breitbart News that Democrats have set a "new standard" of removing lawmakers from the opposing party from their assigned committee.
The full union still has to vote to approve the plan.
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation, told reporters after the nearly eight-hour meeting that the talks were "very professional" and repeated that Moscow had no intention of attacking Ukraine.
One activist in Atlanta said, "What we really want to see, given that he came down here, is that he's got an iron-clad deal in place. Anything short of that is really going to be disappointing."
It would be the first in the nation but has a very long road to becoming law.
Former President Donald Trump argues he has "absolute immunity" from liability in the three civil suits filed against him.
But tests purchased before January 15 are not eligible for reimbursement.
Cash payments of up to $300 per child are ending as inflation and winter take a toll. Many parents are worried.
CEO Jamie Dimon said employees must be vaccinated to work in JPMorgan Chase's HQ after Citi said it will fire holdouts.
"This is an act I'll never forget," Jackson said.
"Before I realized it, I was on the pond pulling the two kids out, and that's when I fell in the pond for the third kid," Dusti Talavera said
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 580,000 children tested positive for the virus last week.
The full union still has to vote to approve the plan.
The historic shortage is forcing doctors to make tough decisions on who should get blood and who has to wait until there is more supply.
HotStock, ZooLert and NowInStock.net, typically used to hunt down popular game systems, are now tracking COVID-19 tests.
Health care and computer security dominate U.S. News' annual ranking of the best jobs.
Drugmaker expects to be able to develop new variant-specific vaccines in roughly 100 days as COVID-19 mutates.
But tests purchased before January 15 are not eligible for reimbursement.
Unvaccinated employees at the nation's fourth-largest bank could lose their job by end of month, according to memo.
The relatively new leader of the former Soviet Republic appears to have cemented his rule, quickly putting down a challenge from its people, with help from Moscow.
Global warming is provoking an ever greater number of natural disasters, says meteorologist Estael Sias.
Pyongyang didn't initially comment on the launch but it followed the second test of what the North called a hypersonic missile – a claim Seoul cast doubts on.
T-cells generated as part of the body's natural immune response to the common cold may help protect against serious illness from COVID-19.
Actor Jordan Fisher is returning to Broadway in the lead role of "Dear Evan Hansen," nearly two years after theaters shut down during the pandemic. He joined “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday to discuss the importance of being the first Black actor to play the role full-time, the show's message about mental health and why he is open about his own struggles and getting help.
Actor David Arquette is back as officer Dewey Riley in the new "Scream" sequel. He joined "CBS Mornings" to talk about playing his beloved character again, getting to work with the legacy cast including his ex-wife Courteney Cox and welcoming in a new generation of actors to the franchise.
The beloved actor died on December 31.
The actor and comedian died Sunday at the age of 65, and an autopsy was conducted Monday.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to kick off in the 2022 College Football National Championship tonight in Indianapolis. Scott Pioli, a CBS News sports analyst and a front-office analyst for the NFL Network who is also a former NFL executive and five-time Super Bowl champion, joins CBSN to preview the big game.
Shares of Zynga, the company behind FarmVille and Words With Friends, surge more than 50% after blockbuster purchase.
This week marked the end of an era, when Blackberry – whose mobile devices once served up to 85 million subscribers worldwide – pulled the plug on its phones, shutting down service for good. Jane Pauley reports.
Scientists elated with completion of complex Webb space telescope deploy sequence.
T-cells generated as part of the body's natural immune response to the common cold may help protect against serious illness from COVID-19.
Paleontologists have made a massive discovery in the United Kingdom's smallest county — the 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a giant Jurassic "sea dragon."
The coins were likely dug up by a badger searching for food during the vast snowstorm which paralyzed Spain last year.
The revelation came as China's lunar rover drove closer to the site of the object that was once believed to be as tall as Paris' Arc de Triomphe.
Former real estate mogul and convicted murderer Robert Durst has died of natural causes while serving his prison sentence. Erin Moriarty, who's been covering Durst's case for almost 20 years, has the latest.
Durst was convicted in September 2021 of murdering his friend and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls***, that's a lie" the actor said.
Police have scanned through all of the "missing person cases" from 35 police departments to find more victims.
Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, is charged in the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews.
Scientists elated with completion of complex Webb space telescope deploy sequence.
The 49 Starlink internet satellites launched Thursday pushed the total orbited to date to 1,993.
The red supergiant was 10 times larger than our sun, scientists say.
With the secondary mirror in place, controllers will deploy final mirror segments by end of week.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
A look at the career of the Oscar-winning actor-director, one of Hollywood's legendary trailblazers.
Inside the case against Steven Pankey, a former political candidate who was tried for the kidnapping and murder of a Colorado 12-year-old.
Have you heard of the Belgian Laekenois? The Cesky terrier? Sloughi? You have now.
Paramount+ will exclusively premiere "Indivisible - Healing Hate," a gripping six-part documentary narrated by Mandy Patinkin that traces the origins of anti-government extremism and how it built on a deadly series of historical events over decades to culminate in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Five U.S. women who helped transform the world are being honored this year with a tribute on U.S. quarters. After an expansive selection process, here's who the U.S. Mint will feature on this year's currency.
A new episode of CBSN Originals' Reverb series explores the history of anti-Asian racism in Mississippi's Delta region and a new generation that's demanding change.
The NFL is gearing up for the start of its playoff season. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for their first college football championship title since 1980. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joins CBSN to discuss the latest headlines in sports.
President Biden and Vice President Harris will push for federal voting rights legislation in speeches in Atlanta today. However, several voting and civil rights groups are refusing to attend, citing the administration’s slow response on this issue. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.