Holidays 2012
All the information you need to make your holiday season sparkle
Latest
-
Reliving the holiday favorite "A Christmas Story"
The heartwarming movie of a young boy's Christmas has engendered die-hard fans - and a new Broadway musical
-
2012 "Food Issue" recipe index
Links for recipes of the many dishes featured on "Sunday Morning"!
-
Ball drops in Times Square to ring in 2013
2013 has arrived in New York's Times Square as around one million people watched the glittering New Year's ball drop at midnight. Video courtesy: Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.
-
Denver New Year's revelers offered free cab rides
Attorney whose sister died in car accident involving alcohol vows to pick up tab for partiers who drink too much while ringing in 2013
-
Several British royals miss Christmas services
Queen Elizabeth II and other royals attended Christmas Day church services, but Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were absent
-
How to stick with your New Year's resolution
The New Year is here and that means millions of Americans will make resolutions to try to improve their lives. Unfortunately, most will not succeed. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz has tips on how to make resolutions you can reach.
-
"Les Miserables" wins Christmas Day box office
Musical takes in an estimated $17.5 million on Tuesday; "Django Unchained" in second place with a projected $14 million
-
Christmas comes to superstorm victims
Residents are still struggling to recover from a massive fire that destroyed over 100 homes during superstorm Sandy
-
Christmas in New York City
Christians around the world are gearing up for Christmas festivities on Dec. 25, 2012
-
"Sandy Claus" brings joy to victims of the superstorm
It's a difficult Christmas for many families whose homes were ruined by superstorm Sandy, but one man may provide some holiday cheer. Adriana Diaz reports.
-
Britain's royals celebrate Christmas
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and other royals attend Christmas Day church services on the monarch's Sandringham estate
-
How stars are spending the 2012 holidays
See what the Kardashians, Kerry Washington, Mick Jagger, and Miley Cyrus are up to for the holidays
-
Carson Daly's New Year's Eve line-up announced
The new "Voice" winner, along with Train, Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon will appear on the annual TV special
-
Melissa Rycroft shares holiday plans, family photos
"Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars" winner reveals where she'll be spending Christmas and whether she'd do another reality show
-
Kindness found online over the holidays
Services help those most affected by Sandy by playing secret Santa matchmakers online
-
The White House at Christmas: A timeless tradition
A look at the history behind the White House's celebration of the holidays with photos and videos of this year's events
-
Salvation Army supplies toys to needy
Salvation Army's Golden State division held a Toy & Joy Shop Distribution event that allows families in need to shop for free toys and receive a bag with ingredients to make a holiday meal
-
5 holiday gifts for your home
A few money-saving repairs can spruce up your home this holiday season
-
Santa brings gifts to Superstorm victims
Michael Sciaraffo used Facebook to start a charitable enterprise for superstorm Sandy victims, delivering toys dressed as Santa Claus
-
Portable artificial heart patients spend the holidays at home
An experiential portable artificial heart system is giving patients awaiting transplant surgery some extra time with their families around the holidays. Bigad Shaban reports.
-
Outrageous celebrity Christmas gifts
See how some stars are splurging on gifts for their family memebers
-
The science of finding the perfect Christmas gift
Studies find large, thoughtful gifts are best; and don't be afraid of regifting
-
Holiday heartburn: Foods to avoid
If you're one of the 20 percent of Americans who suffer from symptoms of GERD each week, here are some foods to skip on the holidays
-
Christmas at the palace
See how the world's royalty celebrates Christmas
-
Top tips for diabetics this holiday season
Helpful pointers to stay healthy from keeping warm to counting the carbs in your alcohol
