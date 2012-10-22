Fidel Castro
The Cuban revolutionary and Communist leader controlled the island nation for five decades
Latest
-
Fidel Castro laid to rest on Cuba's final day of mourning
Former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was laid to rest Sunday on the ninth and final day of mourning in the country. His ashes were buried in a small, private ceremony at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, the resting place of many revolutionary fighters. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
-
Dissident weighs in on death of Fidel Castro
Cuba is in mourning after the death of its leader Fidel Castro. However, some dissidents who opposed the dictator are already dreaming of a better future for Cuba. Manuel Bojorquez in Havana spoke with one of those dissidents.
-
What does the future hold for Cuba?
Many questions remain about Cuba's future path, following the death of former president Fidel Castro. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano is in Havana, and joins CBSN to discuss who the new face of Cuban leadership could be.
-
Fidel Castro remembered as national hero by Cubans
During Fidel Castro's nearly 50-year rule, massive crowds gathered in Havana's Revolution Square to hear his thunderous speeches. On Monday, hundreds of thousands went there to bid Castro farewell, and the crowds are expected to be even bigger on Tuesday. Charlie Rose reports from Havana, Cuba.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Cubans pay last respects to Fidel Castro
Former Cuban president is seen as a murderous and repressive dictator around the world, but to mourning Cubans, he is a national hero
-
Trump: If there's no change in Cuba, I'm cutting ties
The future of the U.S. and Cuba's developing relationship remains unclear in the wake of Fidel Castro's death and Donald Trump's election. Julia Sweig, author of "Cuba: What Everyone Needs to Know," joins CBSN to discuss the possible changes ahead.
-
Charlie Rose reflects on Fidel Castro's life from Havana
"CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose is in Havana, Cuba, where citizens are marking the death of former leader Fidel Castro. Rose discusses Castro's influence on the world during his decades in power.
-
Generations of Cubans respond differently to Fidel Castro's death
Cubans across generations are reacting in very different ways to Fidel Castro's death. Older people who grew up under Castro's regime are demonstrating loyalty, but some younger Cubans who have lived through tremendous change say they don't feel a strong attachment. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Havana's Revolution Square.
-
Rose on Fidel Castro's death and future of Cuba
People are gathering across Cuba to remember former dictator Fidel Castro who died on Friday. CBS News spoke with the Cuban leader on several occasions during his time in power. When Castro appeared on "Face the Nation" in 1959, 200 armed men joined him in the Havana studio. Charlie Rose joins "CBS This Morning" from Havana to discuss his impression of Castro and the future of Cuba.
-
What Fidel Castro's death means for future of Cuba
Some Cubans wonder if Raul Castro will now pursue democratic reforms -- but some wives and mothers of jailed dissidents are skeptical
-
After Fidel Castro's death, new questions about Cuba's future
Crowds are gathering in Havana's Revolution Square for the beginning of a two-day memorial for Fidel Castro. The former dictator, who ruled Cuba for 49 years, died Friday. Castro's death marks the end of an era. Whether it's the start of a new one for Cuba remains to be seen. Charlie Rose reports.
-
Post-Castro death celebrations continue
For a second consecutive day, the streets of Little Havana have been taken over by celebrations sparked by the death of Fidel Castro. Many in the crowds have made a point to explain they are not celebrating Castro's death, but instead celebrating the potential for freedom on the Caribbean Island. David Begnaud has more.
-
Cuba mourns death of Fidel Castro
On Monday, Cuba will begin a week-long, choreographed farewell to its long-time leader Fidel Castro. Cubans are grieving as the death of Fidel Castro is beginning to set in. Before his death at 90, Castro was viewed as one of the most divisive leaders abroad, but in his home country, he was loved by many. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
-
Rubio talks working with Trump on post-Castro Cuba
Florida senator, who is the son of Cuban immigrants and has been fiercely critical of Obama's efforts there, tells "Face the Nation" what's next
-
The legacy of Fidel Castro
How has controversial leader Fidel Castro shaped the nation of Cuba? After his passing, Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic and CBS News analyst Julia Sweig reflect on the life of Fidel Castro and Cuba's place on the world stage.
-
Douglas Brinkley: Fidel Castro’s shadow will continue to loom large
Says Cuba's revolutionary leader, who died this week at age 90, will remain a folk hero
-
Castro: The good and the bad
So how will history judge Fidel Castro? Is there good to weigh against the bad? Jane Pauley reports on Cuba today.
-
How Fidel Castro stood up to the U.S., and won
For more than half a century the Cuban revolutionary and communist dictator played David to the U.S. Goliath
-
Cuba declares 9 days of mourning for Castro
Fidel Castro, who ruled Cuban since 1959, died Friday at the age of 90, and his funeral will be held on Dec. 4.
-
"Satan, Fidel is now yours": Little Havana celebrates
News of Fidel Castro’s death prompts celebrations in streets of Miami’s Cuban-American neighborhood
-
Marco Rubio: World leaders praising Castro are "hypocrites"
Cuban-American senator slams Fidel Castro as “one of the most brutal dictators the western hemisphere has ever known”
-
Castro’s death caught many people in Havana by surprise
Cuban government announces plans for mourning former leader nearly 58 years after he led revolution
-
How Fidel Castro reshaped politics
Fidel Castro was in power during the terms of 10 American presidents, and his death will mark the end of an era in Cuban history. Julia Sweig, author of the book "Cuba: What Everyone Needs To Know," spoke to CBSN about Castro's legacy.
-
Secrecy shrouded details of Fidel Castro's health
After Fidel Castro's resignation, the length of time between his appearances grew, and he appeared older and weaker each time
-
Obama, Trump speak out on Fidel Castro's death in Cuba
Fidel Castro's death sparks reactions from politicians after decades of discord between U.S., island neighbor
Fidel Castro 1926-2016
-
Fidel Castro laid to rest on Cuba's final day of mourning
-
After Fidel Castro's death, new questions about Cuba's future
-
What Fidel Castro's death means for future of Cuba
-
Cuba declares 9 days of mourning for Castro
-
Generations of Cubans respond differently to Fidel Castro's death
-
Charlie Rose reflects on Fidel Castro's life from Havana
-
Post-Castro death celebrations continue
-
How Fidel Castro reshaped politics
-
Woman says Fidel Castro's death "brings hope" for Cuba
-
Douglas Brinkley: Fidel Castro’s shadow will continue to loom large
-
How Fidel Castro stood up to the U.S., and won
-
The storied history of U.S.-Cuba relations
-
U.S. and Cuba reopen embassies
-
World reacts to death of Fidel Castro
-
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro dies at 90
U.S.-Cuban Relations
-
What Fidel Castro's death means for future of Cuba
-
After Fidel Castro's death, new questions about Cuba's future
-
Trump: If there's no change in Cuba, I'm cutting ties
-
Marco Rubio discusses working with Donald Trump on a post-Fidel Castro Cuba
-
JetBlue makes first commercial flight from U.S. to Cuba
-
Cruise ship makes historic voyage from U.S. to Cuba
-
Obama in Cuba: "I have come to bury the last remnant of the Cold War"
-
How "accidents of history" led to U.S.-Cuba thaw
-
The storied history of U.S.-Cuba relations
-
U.S. and Cuba reopen embassies