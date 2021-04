Former Cuban President Fidel Castro dies at 90 Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died late Friday night at 90 years of age. He had been declining in health for a decade. A cause of death was not announced. Cuba is in shock but in Miami, hundreds of Cubans who fled the Castro regime celebrated his death. Castro led a rebel army to victory in 1959 and built a Soviet-style communist government in Cuba. He also pushed the world to the brink of nuclear war. Scott Pelley reports on the life of Fidel Castro.