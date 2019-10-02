Officer told to tone down "gayness" settles suit for $10M
The St. Louis County police lieutenant said he was turned down for a promotion 23 times.
The St. Louis County police lieutenant said he was turned down for a promotion 23 times.
Kansas City is again one of three big cities without a street named after Dr. King.
Kim Gardner claims the City of St. Louis and its police union attempted to "intimidate, silence and sideline" her from bringing criminal justice reform.
Across the South and Midwest, a growing number of abortion restrictions have made access to the procedure harder than it's ever been
Among other restrictions, doctors will be prohibited from terminating a pregnancy based on the presence of Down syndrome
"I can't be here knowing this is the city that my 8-year-old daughter was murdered"
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer extended a preliminary injunction he previously issued
Cops in St. Louis were accused by a national watchdog group of making racist and anti-Muslim social media comments
President Trump claimed that Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on American embassies, but the report submitted to Congress on the legal and policy justification for the strike does not mention an imminent threat.
The president floated the idea in a radio interview Thursday with Geraldo Rivera.
The attorney general under fire says he won't be "bullied" into doing anything.
Major Garrett spoke to Harvard professor and conservative scholar Arthur Brooks for this week's episode of "The Takeout."
It was passed weeks after the shooting two years ago and opinions on it remain sharply divided. Some counties use it at a much higher rate than others.
Olivia Warren told Congress that a deceased 9th Circuit judge "suggested I was horrifically unattractive," and "questioned whether my husband could be real, given how unlikely it seemed to him that any man could ever be attracted to me."
The Democrats may have been the main attraction on Primary Night in New Hampshire this week, but Republicans also voted in their primary, and CBS News polled them on Tuesday, too.
And here's everything you need to know about what happened in the New Hampshire primary.
"My granddaughter showed me this account. Your memes are very humorous. Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate?" the Democratic candidate's Instagram wrote to a meme account.
The money was originally allocated for military weapons and hardware.