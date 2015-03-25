Few Plan to Celebrate Easter or Passover With Large Numbers of People This Year
Under Biden's tax plan, companies like Duke Energy, Nike and Salesforce would likely pay billions more in taxes every year.
"The Capitol Attack is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice," the government said in a court filing.
"Asking corporate America just to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all," the president said.
Cecilia Rouse and Jonathan Nez appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
The league has not yet announced the new location.
The suspect in the incident exited his car and lunged at officers, who then fired their weapons at him.
Gaetz is reportedly under investigation by the Justice Department for an alleged relationship with an underage girl.
U.S. agents along the southern border carried out approximately 170,000 total apprehensions in March — a 70% increase from the previous month.
The Senate parliamentarian could rule as early as Friday on whether to allow for another budget reconciliation bill this year.
President Biden announced that five cabinet secretaries would represent him in efforts to get the plan through Congress.
This is why you never want to get too close to an octopus's shelter.
A flareup of violence and a bolstered Russian military presence near the border are stoking fears that a long simmering war could reignite.
"No business, no food - nothing! No life!" lamented an exasperated shop owner in Jerusalem's Old City, which should be packed with tourists right now.
Rebecca Roberts said when she found out she was pregnant with a second baby, she was shocked. "It was a good job I was laying on the couch or I would have fainted on the floor," she said.
The truck had apparently fallen from a cliff onto the tracks. The train partially derailed. It was Taiwan's deadliest train crash to date.
The first lady put on a short black wig, black pantsuit and black face mask to disguise herself, along with a name tag that read "Jasmine."
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered an updated prediction as vaccine clinical trials expand to include children.
Dear Readers: the Duke of Hastings will sadly not be reprising his role for Season 2.
Shows, movies and documentaries you'll want to stream soon.
A court has temporarily blocked all sales of the devil-inspired sneakers, which contain actual human blood.
Looking for something fresh to watch? These are the top films available on the streaming platform.
Hollywood is looking to successful box-office sales in Chia as a sign that U.S. audiences will also return to theaters in boffo numbers.
Chief executive who helped turn the company into an autonomous driving pioneer to exit after five years at the helm.
Blythe Masters' role at Phunware was a key part of a lawsuit against the company and JPMorgan Chase.
A non-Facebook user claimed that automated notifications he received and couldn't disable violated a federal ban on robocalls.
Questions remain as to whether any Seattle-area office employees will be given the option to continue working remotely.
Experienced programmers say it'll be a challenge to build competitive technology, attract top talent and secure the site from hackers.
NASA has finally closed a gap in the litany of evidence connecting humans to climate change.
Haaland spoke about what it means for Native Americans to have a seat at the table as she leads the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Only a handful of people who got the drugmakers' vaccine contracted coronavirus, according to the latest trial.
Female scientists were behind the efforts to quickly develop vaccines during the pandemic.
Three Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19 in total, with one more player likely, the team's general manager Mike Rizzo said.
Over 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
Pharmaceutical company says it plans to launch studies in children and pregnant women "in the near future."
"The same way they try to convince people to have a Coke and a smile, they need to persuade people to fight voter suppression," one activist said.
U.S. employers added a robust 916,000 jobs last month, while the nation's unemployment rate fell to 6%.
The suspect in the incident exited his car and lunged at officers, who then fired their weapons at him.
The officers and the suspect have been transported to local hospitals.
Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Rick Zimmerman testified a knee to the neck can "absolutely" be considered deadly force.
The shift supervisor for the fired Minneapolis police officers took the stand Thursday. The jury also heard from paramedics and George Floyd's girlfriend.
Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.
SpaceX presses ahead with Starship testing despite initial setbacks.
The Inspiration4 flight will be the first featuring a non-government, all-civilian crew.
Earthlings speculated a streak of light against the darkness might be a meteor shower but the National Weather Service it was likely space junk re-entering the atmosphere.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is preparing for its first flight on Mars in April. It landed along with the Perseverance rover last month. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
Celebrities have been stepping out in wild outfits for years... some more often than others.
No matter what her title, whatever is next for the Duchess of Sussex, she's sure to do it in royal fashion.
Decades after the 12-year-old's disappearance, investigators have zeroed in on a suspect
NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson joins Major to talk about the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Black Lives Matter movement, Georgia’s new voter restrictions, and athletes’ fight to earn payment from the NCAA on this week’s episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett.”
This CBSN Originals documentary in the "Speaking Frankly" series delves into the growing demands to cancel student debt.
Investigators are looking into whether GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz traveled across state lines with or gave a 17-year-old girl gifts in exchange for sex. Gaetz denies the allegations. Major Garrett reports.
This documentary in the CBSN Originals "Speaking Frankly" series explores whether the Electoral College helps or hurts American democracy.
A top Minneapolis police officer was highly critical of Derek Chauvin's use of force during George Floyd's arrest. Jamie Yuccas has the latest on the trial.