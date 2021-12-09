Sundance Film Festival to be held online amid COVID-19 surge
It is the second year in a row that the festival will be held virtually.
It is the second year in a row that the festival will be held virtually.
The 2022 festival lineup includes 82 features from 28 countries (nearly half by first-time directors), and a slate of streaming and virtual reality presentations accessible from anywhere.
Comedian Louie Anderson died of cancer. He was 68. Anderson shot to stardom doing stand-up comedy in the 80’s and was later named one of the “100 greatest stand-up comics” ever. As an actor, Anderson starred in films like “Coming to America,” and he channeled his mother for his Emmy-winning performance as “Christine” in the hit TV series “Baskets.”
Rock superstar and actor Meat Loaf has died. The larger-than-life performer burst onto the music scene with his 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" -- which became one of the best selling albums of all time. Vladimir Duthiers looks back on his six-decade career.
Streaming giant's stock price has fallen sharply after management said they expect to add fewer subscribers.
The couple shared the news about their bundle of joy on social media.
Louie Anderson's career as a comedian and actor spanned more than four decades.
The 15-time Grammy award-winner sobbed in an Instagram video announcing the postponement, blaming COVID and delivery delays.
The Dallas native sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 movies, including "Rocky Horror Picture Show."
The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community.
The music world is mourning the loss of one of rock 'n roll's unique performers, Meat Loaf. The singer's family announced he died last night at age 74, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Vladimir Duthiers has the details.
The pandemic lockdowns didn't stop Elton John from having one of his best years in decades on the charts.
Sir Elton John kicked off the final leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday in New Orleans. He spoke with Anthony Mason about heading back on the road, recording his latest hit album "The Lockdown Sessions," and his new line of glasses benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Fashion lost a larger-than-life icon this week when André Leon Talley died at age 73. CBS News sat down with Talley and his mentee designer LaQuan Smith in 2020 to talk about their lives and fashion.
Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal Rising" and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic "Saint Laurent."
It's a performance unlike any other at a venue unlike any other. Legendary actor Bill Murray and renowned cellist Jan Vogler talk to "CBS Mornings" about their new film "New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization," which documents their performance at the nearly 2,000-year-old stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Greece.
Talley once worked as a park ranger, where he told visitors about slaves who built Fort Washington and dressed up like a Civil War soldier.
The player was caught on video making a racial gesture at a Black player.
During a pandemic-driven volunteer EMT shortage in Sackets Harbor, New York, a group of teens stepped up to fill the gap.
The charges announced by the Department of Justice come after the Federal Aviation Administration and FBI said they were working on a new process for taking legal action in cases of egregious behavior.
Tammy Rodriguez alleges her daughter's suicide stemmed from an "extreme addiction" to the social media apps.
The "Van Life" vlogger was reported missing on September 11, 2021. What happened between her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the days leading up to her death?
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Representative Bennie Thompson and more appear on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday.
A bipartisan group of senators is now working on narrower election reforms after the Senate failed to pass major voting rights legislation this week.
The move means asylum-seekers will be returned to an area of Mexico the U.S. warns Americans not to visit because of rampant crime and kidnappings.
"Revoking these honorary degrees reinforces our values and allows us to lead with truth and integrity," the university's president said.
Chad Chistopher Stark allegedly used Craigslist to threaten Governor Brian Kemp and others.
Roughly half of the nation's largest private insurers require Americans to seek reimbursement for home tests.
Researchers from Boston University analyzed data from more than 2,000 couples trying to conceive.
The FDA says criminals are posing as real sellers of home virus tests. Here's how to avoid getting ripped off.
The 68-year old Florida resident was yelled at, berated and ejected after pulling down her mask to drink water, suit claims.
Biden plan to require vaccines or regular testing at large companies was blocked by Supreme Court last week.
Starting this summer, an ID.me account will be required to view a tax transcript or pull up payment history on IRS.gov.
Workers are quitting at the highest rates in states where unemployment is low and employers are desperate to hire.
Jeremy Grantham is famous for spotting stock market crashes before they occur. The next one will be a doozy, he predicts.
"New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency," the city's new mayor said.
The nation's worker shortage is intensifying as the Omicron variant spreads, impacting a range of industries.
The move means asylum-seekers will be returned to an area of Mexico the U.S. warns Americans not to visit because of rampant crime and kidnappings.
A truck carrying explosives intended for mining collided with a motorcycle, setting off a blast that left a massive crater, and more than a dozen people dead.
Ron Klain says the decision on whether to personally sanction Putin would be made "at the appropriate time" by the president and national security officials.
A German report found that Pope Benedict XVI mishandled four cases of abusive clergy during his tenure as archbishop of Munich.
Amanda Anisimova saved two match points in the third set, serving to stay in the match, and ended it with an ace.
Comedian Louie Anderson died of cancer. He was 68. Anderson shot to stardom doing stand-up comedy in the 80’s and was later named one of the “100 greatest stand-up comics” ever. As an actor, Anderson starred in films like “Coming to America,” and he channeled his mother for his Emmy-winning performance as “Christine” in the hit TV series “Baskets.”
Rock superstar and actor Meat Loaf has died. The larger-than-life performer burst onto the music scene with his 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" -- which became one of the best selling albums of all time. Vladimir Duthiers looks back on his six-decade career.
Streaming giant's stock price has fallen sharply after management said they expect to add fewer subscribers.
The couple shared the news about their bundle of joy on social media.
Louie Anderson's career as a comedian and actor spanned more than four decades.
Tammy Rodriguez alleges her daughter's suicide stemmed from an "extreme addiction" to the social media apps.
Streaming giant's stock price has fallen sharply after management said they expect to add fewer subscribers.
Starting this summer, an ID.me account will be required to view a tax transcript or pull up payment history on IRS.gov.
"New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency," the city's new mayor said.
Speaking exclusively with CBS Morning's co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, Underwood Jacobs said her brother, federal Officer Pat Underwood, would still be alive today if it wasn't for Facebook.
Humans and climate change are killing the world's reefs. The latest discovery of one of the largest deepwater reefs offers hope they can survive.
An almost-perfect fossil of a 180-million-year-old reptile was discovered in a drained reservoir in England. As Charlie D'Agata reports, the rare find of the bones of a "Sea Dragon" that is over 33-feet long may help scientists learn about why these beasts failed to adapt to a changing climate.
It was SpaceX's third orbital launch in just 12 days.
SpaceX fired off its third Falcon 9 of 2022 on Tuesday, boosting another 49 Starlink internet satellites into orbit as the company continues building out a globe-spanning network of commercial broadband relay stations. Watch the launch.
U.S. is investing billions in "carbon capture" technologies. So far, there's not much to show for it.
The charges announced by the Department of Justice come after the Federal Aviation Administration and FBI said they were working on a new process for taking legal action in cases of egregious behavior.
The FBI revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie "contained written statements claiming responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death. The FBI said it is officially closing its investigation.
There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
The "Van Life" vlogger was reported missing on September 11, 2021. What happened between her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the days leading up to her death?
Petito died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation," according to the FBI.
The two satellites will monitor other spacecraft in the high altitudes favored by communications stations and spycraft.
It was SpaceX's third orbital launch in just 12 days.
January 18 will be the closest the asteroid has come to Earth since 1933.
The world-first study found that more than 3 million red blood cells were killed a second in space, compared to just 2 million on Earth.
SpaceX plans up to four commercial rideshare missions per year to provide low-cost access to space.
Thousands of the world's best athletes are getting ready for the Beijing Winter Olympics. These top Americans should be on your list to watch.
Bizarre clues and evidence in the investigation into the Colorado mother's disappearance include a spy pen, plastic needle cap, and a chipmunk alibi.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
A look at the career of the Oscar-winning actor-director, one of Hollywood's legendary trailblazers.
Paramount+ will exclusively premiere "Indivisible - Healing Hate," a gripping six-part documentary narrated by Mandy Patinkin that traces the origins of anti-government extremism and how it built on a deadly series of historical events over decades to culminate in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss being the first Black player in the NHL and the adversity he overcame on and off the ice.
A new episode of CBSN Originals' Reverb series explores the history of anti-Asian racism in Mississippi's Delta region and a new generation that's demanding change.
A group of young adults stepped up during a pandemic-driven shortage of volunteer EMTs in Sackets Harbor, New York. Steve Hartman has the story.
The FBI revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie "contained written statements claiming responsibility" for Gabby Petito's death. The FBI said it is officially closing its investigation.