This Amazon Easter Bunny deal is too plush and cuddly to pass up (hurry!)
Looking for an adorable last minute Easter gift idea? This 10-inch Easter Bunny plush by Gund comes with his own yellow chick basket filled with Easter eggs. It's on sale at Amazon now -- and it delivers in time for Easter Sunday with Amazon Prime.
This 4.8-star-rated plush is an Amazon exclusive.
Gund Easter Bunny with Basket plush, $20 (reduced from $27)
But our recommendations don't end there -- especially for people who love all things Easter. If you're shopping for baby, Gund has the perfect gift: Baby My First Easter Basket plush. The five-piece playset includes an Easter bunny, smiling carrot, Easter egg and yellow chick, all inside a plush 6-inch basket that says "My First Easter Basket."
Reviewers can't get enough of this Easter find. Says one: "This is absolutely adorable! I bought it for my granddaughter. Yes, it is small, but it is for a baby's first Easter. Each item inside the basket makes a noise. The bunny makes a bouncing sound, the carrot (makes) a krinkling noise, the egg squeaks and the chick rattles."
Gund Baby My First Easter Basket, $29
More of the best Easter gifts of 2023
Easter is almost here, so it's high time you finalize your basket stuffers. Find ideas for Easter baskets, dresses, toys, candy and more ahead. From Pottery Barn Kids to Dylan's Candy Bar, brands have gone all out with their Easter designs this year. Plus, find great Easter deals at Walmart and Amazon, even ahead of the big day. All of our recommendations here are reviewer-loved.
Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner
First, pick up Easter baskets to fill. There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.
Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)
Saylor Malin children's dress
Surprise your little one with an adorable dress to wear on Easter. This 100% cotton dress from Saylor has a lily of the valley block print, ruffled straps and a tiered skirt.
Saylor Malin children's dress, $99
Free Lego Easter Basket set
Spend $70 or more on all purchases at Lego.com and receive this adorable Easter Basket set for free until April 9, while supplies last. It features a sweet bunny popping out of an Easter basket with flowers. It has a value of $20 and consists of 368 pieces, for ages 9 and up. Lego has plenty of Easter-themed sets available now that make for great basket stuffers.
Best Easter deals at Amazon
Amazon is currently discounting toys from Play-Doh, Hasbro and more in time for Easter.
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-pack, $21 (reduced from $22)
- Chicken Easter egg shape matching toy for toddlers, $27
- Hasbro gaming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Electronic LCD video game, $19 (reduced from $22)
- Nerf Minecraft toy sword, $25 (reduced from $28)
