Where to score 2nd generation Apple AirPods for under $100 now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Second-generation Apple AirPods for under $100? You're not going to want to miss this deal at Amazon and Walmart.

Top products in this article

Apple AirPods (second generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones, $72 after coupon (reduced from $80)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $100

Strike now and pick up the Apple AirPods (second generation) on sale, reduced from $159. Also check out more of the best noise-canceling headphones ahead -- and if you're not sure how to choose, there's additional information on how to pick out the best noise-canceling headphones for you.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale now at Amazon and Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (second generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

More of the best noise-cancelling headphones

Not sold on the AirPods? Then check out these other reviewer-loved options, some of which are even more affordable.

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

These Soundcore by Anker Life headphones feature dual noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient noise. The Anker Soundcore Life headphones offer 40 hours of playback time on a single charge and feature ultra-soft leather earcups with memory foam padding for a pressure-free fit.

Soundcore by Anker Life noise-canceling headphones, $72 after coupon (reduced from $80)

JLab Studio Pro ANC Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

Amazon

These JLab Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones offer 45 hours of wireless playtime. The headphones include cloud-foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with a voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $80 (reduced from $99)

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.

They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $100

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-cancelling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones



Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise canceling headphones, $329

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones



Amazon

These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 30 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to three hours of playback with three minutes of charge. They also offer one-touch NFC pairing and noise cancellation with ambient sound mode. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer a sound upgrade over the prior model, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones, $398

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also feature noise cancellation and Siri voice control.

Beats Solo3, $130

Treblab over-ear noise-canceling headphones

Amazon

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced active noise cancellation technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight and stay snug on my head."

Treblab over-ear workout headphones, $90 (reduced from $120)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2



Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, make great workout earbuds. Featuring active noise cancellation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

One Amazon reviewer shared their experience with these earbuds: "I have no complaints with these at all. I wear them for running and when I do chores around the house, and they have not disappointed me yet! These are well worth the price and I won't go back to my other earbuds or headphones!"

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $126 (reduced from $150)

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling: active noise-canceling and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $120 (reduced from $150)

How to choose the right pair of headphones

If you're not sure how to find the best headphones, we've got you covered with answers to your most common headphone shopping questions.

Are noise-canceling headphones worth buying?

Noise canceling headphones can certainly be more expensive than standard headphones or earbuds, but they are worth buying if you plan to make good use of the active noise cancellation features. Noise-canceling headphones are great for limiting outside noise to help you focus while you work out, study, listen to a podcast or take a call. They're also helpful for sleeping or for people who get overstimulated by a lot of noise.

How much db noise cancellation is best?

The best noise-canceling headphones offer 20-40db of noise cancellation. A higher number indicates greater noise cancellation.

What type of noise cancellation technology is best for sleeping?

If you want to get the best sleep possible, consider headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC). Active noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are most effective at blocking out snoring and outside noise.

Related content from CBS Essentials