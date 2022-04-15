What you need to know about the TheraFace Pro, the new massage gun for your face

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Therabody's latest gadget is a massage gun... for your face. The brand that brought you the Theragun massage gun has expanded its range of percussive massagers to include a device designed to be used on your face to reduce tension, relax facial muscles and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Top products in this article:

The new TheraFace Pro facial massager: TheraFace Pro, $399

TheraFace Pro hot and cold attachments: TheraFace Pro hot and cold rings, $99

Best Theragun deal right now: Theragun Pro, $449 (regularly $599)

The TheraFace Pro is more than just a massage gun. It includes a deep-cleaning attachment that removes the buildup of oil and dirt; LED light therapies that claim to reduce wrinkles around the eyes, reduce pain, inflammation and mild to moderate acne; and a micro-current therapy attachment that claims to tighten skin and improve muscle tone and contour.

The facial tool is totally customizable. Choose from three different percussive speeds, adjust the intensity of the microcurrent, or use TheraFace Pro's magnetic ring system to switch between and even combine treatments as you go.

TheraFace Pro

The TheraFace Pro is available in black and white. The device comes with gel to help the TheraFace Pro glide over the skin without tugging.

TheraFace Pro, $399

Hot and cold ring attachments are sold separately. These temperature-specific rings help the skin absorb skincare products, reduce facial puffiness and promote radiance.

TheraFace Pro hot and cold rings, $99

Shop Therabody deals

Best Buy is having a sale on Therabody products right now, including the Theragun Elite, Theragun Mini, Theragun Prime and Theragun Pro.

Theragun Elite

Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. It weighs a little less than the Theragun Pro, at 2.20 pounds, and includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.

Best Buy has the Theragun Elite on sale today for $50 off.

(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)

Theragun Elite, $350 (reduced from $400)

Theragun Mini

The Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the mini is not. Like the Prime and Elite, though, it is covered under a one-year warranty.

While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

Theragun Mini, $160 (reduced from $200)

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime is Theragun's most basic, standard-sized model, with up to 30 pounds of force. It also offers a five-speed range with customizable speed through the Theragun app and weighs 2.20 pounds. It's also equipped with four attachments: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. This model is quite user-friendly and will suit the needs of the average person suffering from muscle soreness, tightness and pain.

Theragun Prime, $250 (regularly $300)

Theragun Pro

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists and trainers, but it's also great for athletes. Like the elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily. Like the Elite and Prime models, the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is equipped with Bluetooth. But, as a possible downside, it weighs the most of all three at 2.86 pounds.

Theragun Pro, $449 (regularly $599)

