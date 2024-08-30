The best deals at Wayfair's Labor Day outdoor furniture clearance sale: Save up to 75%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

If you're looking to refresh your outdoor space without breaking the bank, you're in luck -- Wayfair's outdoor clearance sale is here just in time for Labor Day. Right now, you can find incredible deals on patio furniture, grills and more, with discounts of up to 75%.

During the Wayfair Labor Day clearance sale, you'll discover deep discounts on outdoor sectionals, dining sets, pizza ovens and more. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have handpicked the top deals, all with four-star ratings or higher and rave reviews.

Best Wayfair Labor Day outdoor clearance deals

You can shop the full Wayfair outdoor clearance sale by clicking the button below, or read on for our top deal picks.

Ebern Designs Southerland 4-person outdoor seating: 60% off

Wayfair

Three or four people can sit comfortably on this outdoor set from Ebern Designs. Whether it's to enjoy your coffee in the morning, or a glass of wine at the end of a busy day, the cushions that come with the outdoor seating provide plenty of comfort. Each of the three-inch thick foam-padded cushions uses a polyester-blend cover for comfort, easy cleaning and support.

The set includes a modular sofa and a square coffee table. Each has a frame crafted from steel that's wrapped in PE wicker rattan. This provides it with a classic patio furniture feel. This set is resistant to weather, water and rust.

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven: 23% off



Wayfair

An outdoor pizza oven is a great purchase for families or those who enjoy entertaining. This 17 Stories wood-burning pizza oven is made with steel and can be used outdoors.

We like that it has sturdy wheels and an ergonomic handle for easy moving and storage. It also features a built-in thermometer to help you cook pizzas to perfection.

Elgin rippled glass patio table set: 34% off

Wayfair

This dining set provides a clean, classic look that easily complements outdoor spaces of all sorts. The table features a 55-inch tempered glass top with a standard-size umbrella hole in the center. (The umbrella is sold separately.) The four chairs are stackable for easy storage. The metal frame of the table and chairs comes in your choice of brown, black or gray.

The furniture pieces are crafted using a durable, weather– and UV-resistant steel frame. Each chair features a sling-style seat and back with breathable, PVC-coated polyester fabric that provides an airy look and feel. Position this dining set near your outdoor grill and you'll be ready to entertain.

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions: 75% off

Wayfair

This deep-seated outdoor loveseat blends modern and rustic-inspired design elements. Made with solid acacia wood and a weather-resistant metal frame it offers durability and style. The plush cushions and open-side design provide comfort while its classic look updated with a contemporary twist makes it a versatile addition to any outdoor space.

Perfect for creating a cozy backyard retreat it pairs beautifully with other outdoor furniture. Get this 4.6-star-rated loveseat for $230 at Wayfair this Labor Day weekend, reduced from $919.

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: 56% off



Wayfair

This 4-person seating group is perfect for creating a gathering spot in your backyard, patio or garden. The set includes two chairs, one loveseat and one table all made of brown wicker rattan that resists corrosion, rust and fading.

The chairs and loveseat come with removable cushions with water-resistant zippered covers. The pieces can be used together or separately to fit your space.

Hokku Sehrish rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: 32% off



Wayfair

Interested in wicker furniture for your outdoor living space? This outdoor dining set, including a table and eight dining chairs with cushions, is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum dining table has a patio umbrella hole, and the dining chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors for this 4.6-star-rated outdoor dining set. Prices vary by color; currently, the best deal is on the set with gray cushions.

Winston Porter Alfonsi 6-person outdoor dining set: 68 % off

Wayfair

Elevate your outdoor space with this stylish 7-piece dining set that features beautiful chevron detailing. Available in three colors, it is crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood and includes a table and six chairs, making it an ideal choice for your backyard, patio or deck. The table also features a center hole to accommodate an umbrella.

You can find the 4.3-star-rated Winston Porter Alfonsi six-person outdoor dining set at Wayfair's Labor Day clearance sale for $800, reduced from $2,524.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: 24% off

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this modern egg swivel chair with cushions. Constructed from all-weather wicker on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame, this chair is both stylish and durable. Its unique design can stand alone in smaller spaces or blend seamlessly into larger lounge areas. The chair features a swivel base for easy positioning and comes with two toss pillows for added comfort.

Available in two colors, the removable cushions are made from weather-resistant fabric, making this chair a perfect addition to any outdoor setting. Rated 4.7 stars.

Labor Day 2024 is almost here, which means Labor Day sales are live now. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the best Labor Day sales at all your favorite retailers to bring you the best mattress deals, the best luggage deals, the best deals on major appliances, the best patio furniture clearance deals and even the best tire deals to shop this Labor Day.