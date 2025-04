How an Argentinian leader inspired Elon Musk's government cuts CBS News has learned that Elon Musk's DOGE is setting its sights on the Peace Corps. The agency could face similar job cuts that other government departments have felt since President Donald Trump tasked the billionaire with slashing the federal workforce. The blueprint for Musk's cost-saving measures can be traced to another world leader elected in 2024: Argentina's Javier Milei.