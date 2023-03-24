Washers and dryers are on deep discount now during the Discover Samsung spring sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung's Discover Samsung spring sales event is on now. It's a great time to upgrade to a new washer and dryer and save big. But hurry -- this sale ends soon.

During the deals event, Samsung is slashing the prices on a wide variety of the retailer's washing machines, electric and gas dryers, laundry duos, TVs and more this week. If you've been thinking about upgrading to a new home appliance, now's your chance. Samsung is offering wallet-friendly prices on smart washers and dryers with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

Samsung is offering a week of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances. March 20 through March 26, the retailer is rolling out flash deals of up to 40% off, one-day offers on popular Samsung products, bundle deals, deals on trending Samsung products and tons of slashed prices on to-rated washing machines and electric and gas dryers.

We'll be updating this story with the best Samsung washer and dryer deals you can shop this week, so be sure to check back daily so you can save big on a brand new laundry appliance, laundry appliance duo or laundry bundle.

The best washers, dryers and washer-dryer sets on sale at Samsung today

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the Samsung washers and dryers with the highest customer ratings. These home appliances feature all the latest in laundry tech and include tons of rave reviews. Plus, they're all deeply discounted right now during the Discover Samsung spring sales event.

Shop washing machines, electric dryers and washer-dryer pairs below.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is $700 off during the Discover Samsung spring sale.

The six-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and it can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $849 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer



Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,300 (regularly $1,600)

Bespoke ultra-capacity front-load washer and electric dryer

Samsung

The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Bespoke ultra-capacity front-load washer and electric dryer, $1,998 (regularly $3,000)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (reduced from $3,198)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

