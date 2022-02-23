Walmart's "Prime Day"-like sale for Walmart+ members is on. Here's what's still available

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Great news for Walmart+ members, and for those considering signing up for a Walmart+ membership: Walmart is throwing a special sale, just for you.

Walmart's special "Exclusive Access Event" for Walmart+ members includes up to 40% off on smart TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, spring cleaning essentials, furniture, airy fryers, Instant Pots and more. The big online event started with a PS5 restock -- for Walmart+ members only.

Not a Walmart+ member yet? Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits.

What's on sale for Walmart's Exclusive Access Event?

These items went on sale for Walmart+ members on February 24 at 12 p.m. EST. Quantities will be limited.

Sony PlayStation 5: $500

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's latest PS5 drop happened at Walmart's exclusive sale event at 12 p.m. EST today. Though that restock sold out quickly, we've included a link to the console below so you can check the current stock.

Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400

Acer 32" curved gaming monitor

Acer via Walmart

Game in vibrant color with this monitor's full HD 1080p resolution. The device features AMD Radeon Freesync, so the monitor's frames are synced with the graphics card's frames. This eliminates screen tearing and provides a smoother gaming experience.

Acer 32" curved gaming monitor, $219 (regularly $250)

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo via Walmart

The laptop is on sale during Walmart's "Prime Day"-like deals event. The device features a full-HD 10-point multi-touch screen, 12 GBs of memory and a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i, $429 (regularly $700)

Coway Airmega 200M true HEPA air purifier

Coway via Walmart

This Coway air filter claims to reduce up to 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles in the air, including pollen, pollutants, and other allergens. The quiet device has three fan speeds and features an eco-mode that shuts the fan off when no pollution is detected for 30 minutes.

Coway Airmega 200M true HEPA air purifier, $147 (regularly $229)

Revlon detachable one step hair dryer and volumizer

Revlon via Walmart

Don't want to blow all your money on a fancy hair tool? This Revlon hair dryer and volumizer is on sale during Walmart's special sale for Walmart+ members. The hair tool combines a brush with a blowdryer for the faster, smoother blow out. The brush offers multiple heat settings and it includes a cool setting.

Revlon detachable one step hair dryer and volumizer, $56 (regularly $69)

58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $528

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Want even more great TV deals? Check out our picks for the best TVs on sale at Walmart right now.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $528 (regularly $600)

55" Vizio 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV: $398

Vizio via Walmart

This 4K smart TV can reproduce billions of colors thanks to Vizio's next-generation Quantum Color feature and active full array with 10 local dimming zones. It's also a great choice for gamers, if you're looking for a new TV to go along with your new PS5: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality.

Vizio 55" class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast smart TV, $398 (regularly $498)

Ecovacs Deeboot N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop: $379

Ecovacs via Walmart

Spring clean smarter, not harder. This robot vacuum uses advanced laser navigation to make a map of your space to achieve the most efficient cleaning path. The cleaning device is relatively quiet, despite using 2,300 Pa of suction power to clean. It scrubs surfaces for up to 110 minutes on a charge.

Ecovacs Deeboot N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop, $379 (regularly $600)

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $179

iRobot via Walmart

You can use your smartphone or home assistant to control this robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba features dual multi-surface brushes, a patented dirt-detect sensor and a run time of up to 90 minutes, all at a price that's tough to beat.

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum, $179 (regularly $275)

LG CordZero A9 charge cordless stick vacuum: $369

LG via Walmart

This cordless LG vacuum is $100 off for Walmart+ members. It uses a five-step filtration system to separate dirt and filter out fine dust. The LG CordZero stick vacuum comes with removable and washable filters.

LG CordZero A9 charge cordless stick vacuum, $369 (regularly $499)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer: $94

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, air fry, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pot here and deals on air fryers here.)

Instant Pot 8-quart crisp multi-cooker and air fryer, $94 (regularly $149)

Chefman digital air fryer: $79

Chefman via Walmart

This is not just an air fryer. This Chefman model can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and dehydrator. It features 17 cooking presets built into the capacitive touch control display. The Chefman digital air fryer comes with removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

(You can see more great deals on air fryers here.)

Chefman digital air fryer, $79 (regularly $130)

Ninja Nutri-Blender: $34

Walmart

Looking to stay on track with your New Year's resolution to eat healthier? Blend directly into a to-go cup with this simple blender under $40. It comes with a recipe inspiration guide to get you started.

Ninja Nutri-Blender, $34 (regularly $60)

Brindle 4-drawer dresser: $95

Hillsdale via Walmart

This four-drawer dresser stands 31 inches tall. It comes in the shades espresso (pictured), black oak and gray oak.

(Looking for more budget-priced furniture options? Check out the best Ikea alternatives we found on Amazon.)

Brindle 4-drawer dresser, $95 (regularly $159)

Woven Paths transitional glass door TV stand: $179

Woven Paths via Walmart

If you're buying a new PS5 and new TV during the exclusive Walmart+ member deals event, then you might as well buy a new TV stand to hold it all. This 63-inch-long TV stand, made with reclaimed barn wood, comes in four different colors and features glass panels.

Woven Paths transitional glass door TV stand, $179 (regularly $275)

