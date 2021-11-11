These are the top Veterans Day sales this week, at Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Under Armour and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

November means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on their way. But while you're filling your calendar with sale dates, there's another major deals event happening right now.

Unlike the others, it's in celebration and remembrance of our American heroes. It's Veterans Day, and it's Nov. 11. The American holiday honors all U.S. veterans.

The day is also traditionally associated with sales. We've found the best Veterans Day deals on the internet, including sales from Macy's, Sketchers, Bed Bath & Beyond, Reebok and Under Armour.

These are our favorite early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now, including an Amazon gift card deal you definitely don't want to miss out on.

Pre-Black Friday Amazon gift card deal



Amazon

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160 at Best Buy



Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $40 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 for $179, which are sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. While you likely won't find it anywhere at a discount, you can still order a pair at list price.

The Happiness Project

The Happiness Project

The Happiness Project is a wellness company that provides customized tools for lifelong learners. Their new collection of happiness tools, including journals, habit trackers, and a happiness tackle box, are discounted right now. Shoppers automatically receive 10% off on orders over $50, free shipping on orders over $75 and 20% off on orders of $100 or more. Plus, return customers can use the promo code GIVEHAPPIER for 15% off all orders.

The Happiness Project: Know yourself better journal, $25 (before discount)

Here are our favorite Veterans Day sale picks

If you've got the patience to wait until Veterans Day, you can pick up some great deals at Reebok, Coach and more. Here's a list of some of the retailers we found with noteworthy sales this weekend.

Want to know what these stores have to offer? We've put together a list of some of our favorite items and gifts ideas from these retailers for you to shop below.

Reebok enhanced active Imagiro bag

Reebok

This Reebok accessory is roomy. It features an inner mesh pocket for small essentials and an adjustable strap, which offers a variety of carrying options. The bag comes in four colors.

Reebok enhanced active Imagiro bag, $30 (regularly $45)

Freedom Grooming

Freedom Grooming

On Nov. 11 you can save 30% off site-wide with code HERO2021. That means you can score the FlexSeries grooming kit for about $25 off the regular listed price. This shaver is ideal for sensitive skin and features a five head rotary blade, precision clipper, pre-shave massager, ear and nose trimmer and extra accessories.

FlexSeries grooming kit, $70 (regularly $80)

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth's temperature-regulating bedding and clothing is 25% to 30% off from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14. That means you can get this soft-looking bamboo pajama set for less than its regularly listed $175 price tag.

Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $131 (regularly $175)

