Amazon is practically giving away vacuum storage bags. Organize for fall at just $1.15 each

One of our favorite ways to stock up and save on home essentials is by taking advantage of the terrific cleaning, storage and organization deals at Amazon. That starts with saving 33% on a 20-pack of vacuum storage bags from the Cozy Essential store at Amazon. The storage bags are a No. 1 Amazon bestseller in the category with a 4.3-star review score.

These multi-use storage bags (11.8 by 6.5 by 7.87 inches) offer a terrific space-saving way to store comforters, sweaters, ski clothes, towels, camping gear and more. Because the bags are vacuum sealed, you can store bulky items while saving space. These storage bags are also terrific for saving space in your luggage while traveling, or organizing and streamlining packing for college drop-off this fall.

These reusable bags are easy to use. Consider these a supersized Ziploc bag for gear. Just place your packed items inside the bag, press the air out, close the zipper and store or pack your bagged items with ease. Then, use your vacuum cleaner hose to suck the air out of the bag, compressing your items. The bags also come with a hand pump, though it takes longer to use.

These sturdy reusable bags are constructed with a double-zip deal designed to ensure you can use these bags over and over again without damage or tearing. A box of 20 bags usually sells for $30 and is now on sale for $23 at Amazon, making these bags just $1.15 each. Prime members can get fast, free shipping, but you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to clean up on this deal. Just tap the button below and add this deal to your cart.

