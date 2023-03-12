Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: The best deals this week on Tarte, Lancome, Too Faced and more
The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale starts this weekend. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.
Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.
March 12 Ulta beauty deals of the day
The first day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale includes deals on popular products from Tarte and Peach & Lily, including the bestselling, full-coverage Tarte Face Tape foundation. The deals of the day for March 12 are:
- Tarte Maneater mascara, $13 (reduced from $25)
- Tarte Face Tape foundation, $20 (reduced from $40)
- Peach & Lily matcha pudding antioxidant cream, $22 (reduced from $43)
- Peach & Lily lactic acid repair serum, $25 (reduced from $51)
March 13 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On the second day of the sale, Ulta is offering unbeatable deals on products from four top-selling beauty brands. The deals of the day for March 12 are:
- Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, $47 (reduced from $93)
- Urban Decay Vice hydrating lipstick, $11 (reduced from $21)
- R.e.m. beauty midnight eyeshadows palette, $12 (reduced from $24)
- Lancome La Base oil-free makeup primer, $21 (reduced from $42)
March 14 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Tuesday's deals include a variety of bestselling skincare and makeup products. Select cruelty-free products are also going to be on sale, so this is a great time to stock up if you're trying to make the switch to cruelty-free beauty. The deals of the day for March 12 are:
- Dermablend setting powder, $16 (reduced from $32)
- Nudestix face color, $18 (reduced from $35)
- Elizabeth Arden advanced ceramide serum, $27 (reduced from $54)
- Conscious beauty, $8 and up (reduced from $16 and up)
March 15 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Wednesday's deals not only include incredible makeup and skincare products -- but you can also save on a beauty fridge. Beauty fridges keep your skincare products nice and cool for a luxurious application every morning. Keeping serums refrigerated can also help preserve them especially if they contain unstable ingredients, like retinol and vitamin C.
- Stila all-day liquid eyeliner, $12 (reduced from $24)
- Murad targeted wrinkle corrector, $40 (reduced from $79)
- Flawless by Finishing Touch beauty fridge, $30 (reduced from $60)
- Lorac Pro eyeshadow palettes, $20 (reduced from $39)
March 16 Ulta beauty deals of the day
March 16 will bring some major savings on beauty products from Too Faced, StriVectin and more, including:
- Too Faced lip injection lip plumper, $15 (reduced from $29)
- StriVectin Super C retinol and vitamin C serum, $36 (reduced from $72)
- SeroVital hgh dietary supplement, $50 (reduced from $99)
- Iconic London sculpting palette, $25 (reduced from $49)
March 17 Ulta beauty deals of the day
There is going to be a surprise deal on Dermlogica products on March 17. Ulta hasn't revealed which products will be included, but we do know that they will be 50% off. Dermalogica offers excellent skincare options for acne, mature skin, exfoliation and more, so you'll definitely want to check back on the 17th to shop the surprise deal. In the meantime, here are the announced deals for March 17:
- Clarins double serum, $45 (reduced from $90)
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $59 (reduced from $118)
- Ofra Cosmetics highlighters, $15 (reduced from $29)
