The 5 trendiest finds at Sam's Club in June 2024

One of our favorite things about warehouse stores is discovering new items, from snacks to home goods to tech. And there's a whole bunch of great new items available at Sam's Club this June.

The retailer just refreshed its Trending Items list for the new month, and the shopping experts here at CBS Essentials have scoured all the most popular viral products at Sam's Club now to bring you a tight, curated list of our top five finds. This month's top trending items include poison-free anti-fly tech for summer picnics, an on-trend Fjallraven backpack that's perfect for back-to-school and one of the most incredible grills you'll find at any warehouse store.

Read on to discover our top Sam's Club Trending Item picks for June 2024, or tap the button below to view the full collection of trending items. Remember, this list will change with time, so be sure to stop back at Sam's Club website regularly so you can be the first to score the next new viral sensation.

To shop the trending item collection at Sam's Club, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member. If you're not a member yet, we have good news: There's a Sam's Club membership deal that will save you 50% on your first year. Sign up now through July 31, 2024, and you'll pay just $25. (A Club level membership to Sam's Club is normally $50 per year.)

There's also a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships if you want to start earning a 2% reward on your purchases (among other great perks). Normally $110, your first year of Sam's Club Plus membership is just $70.

The trendiest finds at Sam's Club this month

Get ready for summer and beyond with these top Sam's Club Trending Item finds of June 2024. Wondering what items have been trending in the past? Check out our coverage of the trendiest Sam's Club finds of April 2024 and the trendiest Sam's Club finds of May 2024.

The ultimate gaucho grill for summertime barbecues

If you want to seriously upgrade your grilling game this year, you've got to check out the Premium Argentine Santa Maria BBQ wood fire and charcoal grill, currently $150 off at Sam's Club through June 16. It offers an authentic open-fire cooking experience, complete with a stainless steel brasero, an adjustable grill grate with 723 square inches of cooking space and S-hooks for hanging meat.

More than just a grill, the Premium Argentine Santa Maria BBQ grill is a centerpiece for the backyard of a true grilling enthusiast. It's designed to impress, with an acacia wood side table and stainless steel and powder-coated galvanized steel construction. It comes with a premium cover to protect it from the elements when not in use.

"This Argentinian grill is solid!" says one reviewer. "Well-built with top quality material. For this price range, the quality is amazing. This grill is heavy, solid and perfectly fitted together -- every hole, every connection was perfectly aligned for assembly."

Find the Premium Argentine Santa Maria BBQ wood fire and charcoal grill at Sam's Club now for $1,349, reduced from $1,499. This limited-time deal ends June 16. Includes a five-year limited warranty.

Sam's Club shoppers can't get enough of this cowboy butter steak seasoning

Whether you use the Argentine beauty above or just fire up your favorite propane grill this summer, what really matters is the food you put on the grill. For that, we recommend a juicy New York Strip steak topped with Kinder's Cowboy Butter seasoning, one of Sam's Club's top viral finds of June.

A limited-time offering, Cowboy Butter is a blend of real butter, red chile, garlic, onion, lemon, herbs and a touch of Dijon mustard. It's great on steaks, and just as tasty on burgers, chops and veggies. Sam's Club reviewers say it's great on popcorn, too.

"Omigosh this one is SO good!" says a Sam's Club reviewer. "I mean, they're all good but this one is AH-MAZ-ING! I could buy it by the bucketful!"

You can get a 9.7-ounce bottle of Kinder's Cowboy Butter seasoning at Sam's Club for just $6.

Keep flies away from food with this genius tech gadget

There's only one thing we don't like about grilling and eating outdoors in the summertime: those pesky summer bugs. Instead of lighting a terrible-smelling candle or spraying poisons, try the Fly Fan, a simple yet genius solution available at Sam's Club this June.

The Fly Fan couldn't be simpler to operate. Just charge it ahead of time and place it wherever food is being stored, served or eaten. The fan disrupts airflow around your food, while the reflective blade uses natural light to further disrupt flies and other pests. A bendable arm and bottom hook make it easy to adjust the fan and direct airflow exactly where you want it. As a bonus, the Fly Fan doubles as a 4,000 mAh charger for mobile devices, making it an even better picnic or camping companion.

"We used the set for the first time this past weekend camping and yes, they work and worked very well!" says one verified Sam's Club reviewer. "Other campers came by to see what they were and are headed to Sam's to buy a set. You won't be disappointed!"

You can get a two-pack of Fly Fan anti-pest devices at Sam's Club for $40.

Save 30% on a made-in-Detroit Shinola watch

Sam's Club

Every well-dressed man should have a classic watch. And the Shinola Men's Runwell (47mm) is about as classic as you can get. The case is made of solid stainless steel with a pumpkin crown, double-domed sapphire crystal and a premium leather strap. The two hands and subdial are driven by high-accuracy quartz movement and feature Super-LumiNova (glow-in-the-dark) details. It's a keepsake timepiece that will elevate just about every outfit and look stylish for years to come.

One thing we love about Shinola is that each watch is hand-assembled in Detroit, part of an effort to bring quality manufacturing back to the United States. The leather strap is also cut and sewn in America.

The watch is regularly $475, but you can get your own Shinola Men's Runwell 47mm watch for just $332 at Sam's Club, while supplies last. The watch is available in white dial, stone blue dial and grey dial versions. It comes with a wooden display box.

Get a timeless Fjallraven backpack for back-to-school

Sam's Club

If you're looking for a time-tested travel companion for your summer vacation or back-to-school (it's never too early), look no further than Sam's Club. The store is offering the stylish Fjallraven Kanken backpack in 11 colorways for $55. That's a $35 discount off the usual $90 price when you buy direct from Fjallraven.

The upscale Swedish brand's Vinylon F fabric is resistant to dirt and wetness, keeping belongings protected inside. A PE foam seat cushion is included to protect your back while wearing the backpack and doubles as a comfy place to rest. Carry the backpack using the top handles or the adjustable shoulder straps. It's rugged enough for school or for travel.

Beautiful in its simplicity, the Fjallraven Kanken is at Sam's Club for $55 while supplies last.

The smaller Mini Kanken backpack (11.41" x 7.87" x 5.11") is also available at Sam's Club for $49.

Join Sam's Club for $25 in June

Not a Sam's Club member yet? Great news: Sam's Club is offering a membership deal right now. New members can join at the Club level for just $25 for your first year. That's a savings of 50% off the usual $50 yearly membership fee. (Note that you'll need to be a new Sam's Club member, and you'll need to agree to auto-renew.)

This is a limited-time offer, ending July 31, 2024. So tap the button below to sign up for Sam's Club now at the discounted $25 rate.

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. (See the Sam's Club site for more details.)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $70.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and agree to auto-renew to score this deal.