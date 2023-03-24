Today's best TV deal at the Discover Samsung sale: Save $800 on a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

This Samsung QLED is today's TV flash deal. The 75-inch model of the TV is marked down by $800. You'll also be able to add-on Samsung Care for $1.

This QLED TV lets you watch in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading In time for spring. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. The Discover Samsung sale is a great opportunity to upgrade to a new TV at a discounted price. Keep reading to explore the best Discover Samsung TV deals.

Weeklong TV deals during the Discover Samsung Spring sale



Many of Samsung's Discover Samsung deals will be offered as one-day-only Deals of the Day, but you can shop the below TV deals all week long.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400 and up

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,300 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $3,000 (reduced from $3,500)

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $11,000 (reduced from $13,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $4,500 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $8,500 (reduced from $10,000)

Samsung 'The Sero': save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: $1,200

Samsung 'The Serif'

'The Serif' features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save $300 on this unique Samsung smart TV,

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,200 (reduced from $1,500)

Upcoming Deals of the Day at the Discover Samsung Event

Catch these special flash deals and daily deals throughout the Discover Samsung sale.

Friday Flash Deal: 50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV

Samsung

Only the 50-inch model of this 4K Samsung TV will on sale, but it's still a great deal if you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Discover Samsung sale.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Saturday TV deal of the day: Get the Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV for up to 33% off

Samsung via Best Buy

This TV is on sale all week -- but you'll get some extra savings if you wait until Saturday to buy it.

