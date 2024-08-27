The 20 best Labor Day deals you can shop at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Labor Day is a week away, but the Labor Day 2024 sales have already begun. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials We've been keeping an eye on these Labor Day discounts, and so far they are pretty swell.

One store you need to stop at while making your shopping rounds this Labor Day weekend is Walmart. Walmart is known for offering great discounts year-round, but they get even better during Labor Day. Tap the button below to head directly to Walmart's Labor Day sale, or read on for our top deal picks.

Best Labor Day 2024 deals at Walmart

Walmart's Labor Day sale offers savings of up to 68% off on home essentials, must-have kitchen items, very cool TVs and more from now through Labor Day.

Best Labor Day tech and TV deals at Walmart

TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: Save 30%

Walmart

Get ready for the 2024 NFL season with a great deal on a top-notch Google TV. TCL's Q Class TV offers premium picture quality featuring QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro+ with Dolby vision, ensuring a high-quality picture with enhanced contrast, colors and details.

This budget TV's high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter images, while the TV's auto game mode optimizes the picture for responsive gameplay without lag. A standout TV for movie lovers, sports fans and gamers alike, this TV is a great pick for the price.

You can get this bestselling TV at Walmart for $348 this Labor Day, reduced from $498.

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K smart TV: Save 54%



Walmart

If you're looking for a TV that brings your movies and games to life, the 2023 Samsung QN90C is definitely worth checking out. Samsung fans love this TV for its Quantum Dot tech and HDR+, which make everything pop with deep blacks, bright whites and colors that look so real you'll feel like you're right there.

One of the coolest things about this TV is its AI upscaling. It can take older shows and movies that aren't in 4K and make them look way sharper and more detailed. So, even if you're bingeing on some classic sitcoms or old-school flicks, the TV's technology will make them look better than ever. Plus, the anti-glare screen is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of light in your room.

Another great feature is the wide viewing angle. No more fighting over who gets to sit in the sweet spot! Everyone can enjoy a great view from anywhere on the couch. And with the Object Tracking Sound+, the audio follows the action on the screen.

LG 65" OLED Evo C2 4K UHD smart TV: Save 43%



Walmart

This 65-inch LG Evo C2 OLED TV offers a bright and particularly brilliant screen that can display more than one billion colors with satisfying contrast. This makes for a lifelike viewing experience from a TV that was originally released back in 2002.

This model uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to automatically optimize picture and sound quality. Plus, you get support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

This LG OLED smart TV runs using WebOS and has a slim profile and sleek design. If you're looking for a TV that fits into more modern decor, this one is the perfect size for an average-sized room. And if you buy it now, you can save $1,061 on your purchase.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C 4K smart TV: Save 55%

Walmart

This smart TV delivers stunning native 4K viewing and uses AI-powered upscaling to make lower-resolution content look sharper than ever.

Thanks to its OLED display, you'll get remarkably deep blacks, vibrant colors and impressive brightness. HDR support adds crisp, smooth images. This is a slightly older model of this TV, but the S90 series continues to be a CBS Essentials favorite.

As with all Samsung TVs, you get plenty of free live and on-demand programming, provided by Samsung. When you pair this TV with any Samsung soundbar or surround sound system, you can take advantage of Q-Symphony to utilize both the TV's built-in speakers and the speakers you connect to the TV to generate a much more robust sound.

Plus, you can easily connect your favorite console gaming system to the TV, or play online games via a service like Nvidia GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass, using your favorite handheld controller that pairs directly to the TV.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Save 27%

Walmart

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5s are Sony's top-of-the-line consumer headphones that offer noise canceling and spatial audio. They feature up to a 30-hour battery life and produce incredibly clear and robust audio.

One feature we love about these headphones is their support for DSEE Extreme. This tech upscales compressed digital audio files in real-time to restore sounds that would otherwise be lost to compression. These headphones also support multipoint connectivity and Google's Fast Pair feature.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer superior sound quality and use Sony's noise-cancellation technology to eliminate unwanted ambient noise. When supported, the 360 Reality Audio sounds terrific.

Samsung Q-Series Q900C 11.1.4ch wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar and rear speakers: Save 46%

Walmart

Here's your chance to save big when you purchase this bestselling Samsung Q900C surround sound system. It's designed to work seamlessly with any Samsung smart TV, but it's also compatible with any other smart TV from any brand.

Imagine filling your TV room with 22 powerful speakers designed to wrap you in sound. Well, you can expect that and more from the Samsung Q-Series Q990C surround sound system.

The soundbar alone offers 11 front-facing speakers. Using the Adaptive Sound function, the Q990C optimizes audio in real-time to ensure dialogue can be heard clearly. For gamers, thanks to the Game Mode Pro feature, when you plug in a gaming console, the sound system automatically adjusts to provide the most immersive audio possible when playing your favorite games.

Whether you're watching TV, movies or sports, the Q990C offers a loud, clear and overall impressive listening experience. Included with the system is a remote control and wall mounting kit.

Lenovo 13" ThinkPad 2-in-1: Save 45%

Walmart

Falling into the mid-priced and mid-powered category, the Lenovo 13-inch ThinkPad is a versatile, two-in-one laptop hybrid that runs Windows 11 Pro. You can use it as either a Windows tablet or laptop. The device itself is lightweight and compact. Inside, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7-165U processor, 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB of internal storage.

We love that this ThinkPad weighs just 2.65 pounds and has a touchscreen display (offering 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution), so it's ready to handle all of your everyday computing tasks -- and so much more.

Of course, the computer is also equipped with a webcam, multiple USB ports and an HDMI port. Head over to Walmart right now and save $1,318 on this laptop. You'll pay just $1,611 through Labor Day.

Best Labor Day home and kitchen deals at Walmart

Shark IQ robot vacuum: Save 46%



Walmart

Tired of spending all your spare time vacuuming? Let a robot vacuum take care of it. This self-emptying Shark robot vacuum is great for handling multiple surfaces, and it has a 60-day capacity base. You don't have to do anything but unleash it on dirty floors so it can get to hoovering crumbs, hair and other debris.

This vacuum uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to scan your home and create custom maps so it can easily avoid obstacles. It can also detect and avoid specific objects in its path so you don't have to worry about collisions. When it's running low on battery (or needs to empty itself), it returns to its base to recharge, then goes back to its last cleaning spot to pick up where it left off.

Normally $500, you can snatch up this robot vacuum for just $268 this Labor Day, which is $232 off its usual price.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: Save 43%



Walmart

The Dyson V8 is a great vacuum, and one of the best, most reliable you'll find when it comes to the Dyson line. It offers super powerful suction, lightweight maneuverability and more. And it's now super affordable at Walmart.

Not only does the vacuum look cool, but it has a great brush tool with a cleaner that can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It uses hair removal vanes to break through long hair and pet hair alike, so the vacuum won't get tripped up when you run it.

It can run for 40 minutes at a time and can convert to a small handheld vacuum that you can use to reach those tiny nooks and crannies all over your home. Plus, it comes with a set of four accessories you can use to make tidying up a bit easier.

If you need to clean up pet hair or other debris in hard-to-reach places, this stick vacuum can help get the job done. It's on sale for $300 right now at Walmart, which is $220 off its normal price.

Idoo electric spin scrubber: Save 54%



Walmart

Is your bathroom overdue for a cleaning? Bring a power scrubber into the mix and you'll never have a better-looking shower and toilet -- or kitchen, for that matter. Not only that, but letting this cleaning tool do all the grunt work for you will mean less fatigue and back pain in the long run.

This cordless electric cleaning brush has a motor that runs at 435 RPM to effortlessly cut through the most stubborn stains you can bring it. It's great to be used anywhere you have tile, shower glass, hard floor, and patio furniture. Plus, it has five types of brush heads to facilitate better cleaning.

You can get it from Walmart for just $40, a huge price cut from its list price of $110.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: Save 25%

Walmart

Our readers' favorite countertop ice cream maker is $50 off at Walmart now.

The Ninja Creami (model NC300) is one of the easiest ice cream makers you'll ever use. Just add your favorite ingredients to one of the two supplied 16-ounce containers and place it in the freezer overnight. The blades of the Ninja Creami will turn that frozen base into a tasty frozen treat. There are five one-touch settings to help you reach the texture and consistency you desire. There's even a mix-in feature for adding bits of cookie, candy bar or fresh fruit to your ice cream.

Regularly $199, you can get your own Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $149 at Walmart's Labor Day sale.

Vavsea immersion hand blender: Save 49%

Walmart

This hand blender set offers incredible value for its price. It comes with four attachments, including a whisk (perfect for beating eggs), a blender (great for pureeing soups), a chopper (very effective at mincing garlic and onions) and a milk frother, the latter of which is essential for those of us who like to make our lattes cappuccinos at home.

The immersion blender also has 12 speed settings, allowing you to customize your mixes further, and a cup for the chopper setting. What's more, all the attachments are dishwasher-safe.

The Vavsea immersion hand blender has a 4.4-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer said this product "deserves 10 stars," adding: "I have no idea why it has taken me this long to get an immersion blender, but I'm glad this was my first one. I was so impressed with the power this thing has."

Fullstar vegetable chopper: Save 23%

Walmart

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has had a Fullstar vegetable chopper for years and loves it, telling us that it has changed her cooking game for the better.

This convenient cooking tool comes with six cutting attachments, including medium dicer, fine dicer, slicer, julienne blade, grater and coarse shredder, allowing you to complete a variety of meal prep tasks, including chopping onions, slicing cucumber, creating fine carrot matchsticks and more. In addition to cutting tools, the chopper also has a cleaning brush and finger guard, the latter of which will help tremendously when it comes to avoiding cuts.

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has a 4.8-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I finally used my new chopper and I must say that I really love it. I like the versatility in different blades. It's super quick to cut my veggies now and easy to clean up. I will not have to spend hours chopping, dicing and cutting up vegetables during the holidays. I definitely recommend this product."

The Pioneer Woman speckle 24-piece set: Save 38%



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped a rollback on our reader-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $79 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia woodturner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."





Best Labor Day patio furniture clearance deals at Walmart

Nicesoul Boho stationary wicker yellow egg chair: Save 67%

Walmart

Experience this cozy and relaxing chair that'll also enhance the appearance of your outdoor living space. You'll literally sink into the embrace of its comfortable cushions.

The chair features a Boho aesthetic constructed using a sturdy, black powder-coated frame with a four-legged base. It's a stationary "egg chair" designed to hold up to 440 pounds while creating a stable lounging experience for whoever sits within it.

The body of the chair is made from handwoven PE wicker, while all the included cushions and pillows are removable for easy washing. The cushions are water-resistant, but not waterproof.

For a limited time, Walmart has this egg chair on sale for just $194 -- that's a whopping $406 off its $600 list price. At this low price, you'll want to buy two or three of these chairs to use as primary seating options in your backyard or on your porch or patio.

Sophia & William 6-piece wicker patio furniture set: Save 23%

Walmart

This is a lovely, six-piece wicker patio set that offers comfortable seating for up to nine people. The set includes a three-seat couch, two single chairs, two ottomans (that can double as side tables or chairs) and a coffee table with a built-in fire pit.

This Sophia & William patio set will provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere to any outdoor living space. The combination of the metal frame, natural wicker texture and the thick cushions create a comfortable and welcoming environment that invites people to sit, relax and enjoy the outdoors. The 57-inch fire pit table can easily be converted into a covered outdoor dining table, coffee table or lounge bar.

Right now, you can save $373 and purchase this gorgeous set for just $1,200 at Walmart.

Costway four-piece patio rattan conversation set: Save 52%

Walmart

Our readers cannot stop buying this affordable patio set from Costway. The set, now under $200, includes a loveseat and two chairs with washable cushions that come in multiple color options, including red, navy, black and more. The coffee table has a removable tempered glass top that'll no doubt survive outside (tempered glass is four times stronger than regular glass). The rattan is also built for the outdoors, as it's both weather-resistant and fade-resistant.

This best-seller of ours has a 4.2-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I looked at so many sets that were very similar to this set, but this was the best priced. So impressed with the sturdiness and quality of it! Easy and quick to put together, looks amazing!! Would definitely recommend and will purchase again if needed!"

Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella: Save 54%

Walmart

Cantilever patio umbrellas are usually really pricey, which is why we're so excited about this discount on the Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella. This patio umbrella will provide ample shade under your lounge chairs, outdoor couch or dining table. It can also be adjusted 35 degrees, which will be helpful as the sun moves throughout the day.

The fabric on the umbrella is resistant to UV rays, water and fading from the sun. Plus, its sturdy base helps the umbrella stay upright through bouts of wind. You can get this in one of eight colors, including beige, red, orange and green.

The Justlet 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella has a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "It is even better quality than I expected. It is perfect for our back deck to block out the sun in the evening. I am so pleased with the quality and I am amazed at the low price. My husband and I have been searching for a while and this is perfect and extremely affordable."

Labor Day grill deals at Walmart

KingChii wood pellet smoker and grill: Save 36%



Walmart

For fans of wood pellet grills and smokers, here's an option that's both affordable and handy. The KingChii wood-pellet smoker and grill offers 456 square inches of cooking space and features automatic temperature controls. It also has folding legs for convenient storage or transport. A rain cover for the grill is included.

Right now, Walmart has this grill on sale for $256, reduced from $400. What we love about this grill is its automated electric feed system. It maintains the heat for you while producing the optimal amount of smoke. The grill is fueled using 100% all-natural hardwood pellets that infuse amazing wood-fired flavor into everything you cook.

This grill can be used to barbecue, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear or char-grill. It offers a cooking temperature range between 180 and 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker: Save 23%

Walmart

You can't go wrong with this new 2024 model from Z Grills. It's a grill and smoker that has a wide temperature range -- from 160 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit -- so you can use it to barbecue, bake, grill, smoke, roast, braise, barbecue and char-grill your favorite foods.

The two tiers of grill rack offer 553 square inches of total cooking area, which is enough space to prepare food for four to five people. You can even remove the upper rack to have extra height for the grill's main surface. The built-in hopper holds up to 10 pounds of wood pellets.

Walmart currently has this versatile grill on sale for just $339 this Labor Day, which is a savings of $100 off its regular $439 price.

Labor Day 2024 is almost here, which means Labor Day sales are live now. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the best Labor Day sales at all your favorite retailers to bring you the best mattress deals, the best luggage deals, the best deals on major appliances, the best patio furniture clearance deals and even the best tire deals to shop this Labor Day.