There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon just in time for Father's Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Make his Father's Day special with Dewalt tools on sale now at Amazon. Whether your dad is a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Dewalt offers a variety of high-quality tools that are perfect for any project. With exceptional performance and durability, Dewalt tools are a reliable choice for tackling tasks with ease.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $159 (reduced from $230)



Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $94 (reduced from $179)

Denali 170-piece all-purpose tool kit and socket set, $80 (reduced from $103)



From cordless drills to power saws, Dewalt has got you covered. But Amazon's own generic tool brand, Dewali, also has many of its products for sale just in time for last-minute Father's Day gifts. With savings like these, you can get brand-new tools for dad and snag some for yourself without breaking the bank.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to surprise your dad with the gift of top-notch Dewalt tools this Father's Day. Some of these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, so sign up today if you haven't already.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Dewalt tools on sale now

These Dewalt tools could make ideal last-minute Father's Day presents, or they can help you complete your summer projects.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit

Amazon

This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit, $159 (reduced from $230)



There are other great drills, batteries and additions for your new Dewalt cordless drill. Here are some of our favorite options from Amazon's Dewalt sale.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $94 (reduced from $179)

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh dad's garage or your shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.

More great Father's Day tool deals happening now

Shop even more Amazon deals on tools and see what kind of savings you can get ahead of Prime Day with the brand's own generic tool label, Denali. With tools like these, you might be able to fix almost anything.

Denali 170-piece all-purpose tool kit and socket set

Amazon

Get the ultimate tool set with the Denali 170-piece all-purpose tool set. It includes SAE and metric sockets, ratcheting handles, wrenches, hex key set, screwdrivers and pliers. Crafted from premium hardened chrome vanadium steel alloy, these high-torque ratcheting tools meet ANSI and ASME specifications. Store and transport them easily in the heavy-duty plastic case. Plus, they're covered by Amazon's hand tool limited lifetime warranty.

Denali 170-piece all-purpose tool kit and socket set, $80 (reduced from $103)



There are a few other great additions for dad's tool bag (or yours) from Denali on Amazon. We don't know how long these sales will last, so hurry up and buy now. Remember, some of these deals are for Prime members only.

Denali by SKIL 20V brushless 13-inch string trimmer kit

Amazon

Denali's cross-compatible string trimmer is a convenient way to have the perfect yard. It works with all SKIL PWR Core 20 tools, and includes a 20V brushless trimmer, a 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery and a fast charger. Enjoy cordless trimming around your yard with two speed settings and up to 30 minutes of runtime. It's easy to load and store, and comes with a warranty: two years for the battery and five years for the tool.

Denali by SKIL 20V brushless 13-inch string trimmer kit, $119 (reduced from $140)

There are other Denali tools available if you want to saw branches, grind tree stumps or do some leaf litter cleanup come fall and winter. Be prepared to spend more time outdoors, and save more money thanks to Amazon Prime deals.

Related content from CBS Essentials: