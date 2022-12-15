The CDC has new COVID recommendations: Stock up on face masks. Check out these best selling options

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Airinum

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends indoor masking when your community COVID-19 level is high. And unfortunately, the community level is high in more than 10 large counties right now:

Los Angeles County, California (10,039,107 residents)

Maricopa County, Arizona (4,485,414)

Kings County, New York (2,559,903)

Queens County, New York (2,253,858)

San Bernardino County, California (2,180,085)

Santa Clara County, California (1,927,852)

New York County, New York (1,628,706)

Suffolk County, New York (1,476,601)

Bronx County, New York (1,418,207)

Nassau County, New York (1,356,924)

Pima County, Arizona (1,047,279)

With holiday travel and gatherings just around the corner, you will want to do everything you can to protect yourself and those you care about. N95 face masks continue to be your best protection against COVID. Fortunately, there are plenty of face masks on sale now -- plus sales on COVID-19 test kits ahead of your holiday gatherings.

Below, some great face masks and COVID-19 test kits to pick up. Find deals on Lucira, Oura, Asics and more brands. You can't go wrong stocking up on these winter health essentials. And don't forget to request a refund from your health insurance for the purchase of these COVID tests.

Great face masks



Find masks from Oura, Asica and more, some of which are on sale now.

Evolvetogether Milan face masks (7 pack)

Evolvetogether

Makeup stains are a problem of the past with these disposable, unisex face masks from Evolvetogether. Celebrities from Ariana Grande to Hailey Bieber have been spotted wearing them, and the brand offers options for children as well. These face masks, with an adjustable nose bridge, have a water-resistant exterior, meltblown filter and moisture-absorbing interior, plus they're hypoallergenic and latex-free.

Evolvetogether Milan face masks (7 pack), $9

Oura Active Mask

Oura

This popular face mask from Oura offers multiple levels of protection. Its moisture-wicking fabric has been embedded with silver oxide and titanium oxide, two materials that resist odor and have anti-bacterial and virus-inactivating properties. The Oura Active Mask has a four-layer construction and includes a pocket for a replaceable N95 filter. Each Active Mask purchase comes with 30 pieces of Active Tape to better secure the mask to your face while exercising.

Oura Active Mask, $39 (reduced from $65)

Airinum Lite Air Mask

Airinum

For a more lightweight option that works best for lower-risk settings, the Lite Air Mask from Airinum is made with a lightweight 3D air mesh material. It has elastic ear loops, a detachable head clip and a bendable, memory-foam nose bridge for a custom and comfortable fit. This mask comes with three replaceable filters, and the mask's antimicrobial skin is washable, making it great for everyday use.

Airinum Lite Air Mask, $29 (reduced from $49)

Borgasets breathable sport face masks

Amazon

These affordable, 4.3-star sports face masks available on Amazon come in a variety of colors. Pick from a two-pack, three-pack or five-pack. They're made of a quick-drying fabric, have adjustable ear loops and are designed with two layers of fabric. Because they lack the advanced filtration of other masks on this list, these are best for low-risk situations, such as exercising outdoors.

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (2 pack), $8 after coupon (reduced from $10)

Borgasets breathable sport face mask (5 pack), $13 after coupon (reduced from $16)

Asics Runners mask

Asics

This well-reviewed athletic face mask by Asics wraps around the back of your head so it won't budge while you run. It's made of a quick-dry fabric and doesn't get too close to your face, making it easier to breathe. It has an adjustable fit and water-repellent exterior.

Asics Runners mask, $10 (reduced from $40)

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack)

Athleta

The reviewer-loved Athleta Activate reusable face mask two-packs come in a variety of colors. They mold around the nose and cheeks and have adjustable ear loops. They're made of a breathable fabric that's quick-drying.

Athleta Activate face mask (2 pack), $5 (reduced from $15)

Under Armour Sportsmask

Walmart

This Under Armour face mask has a bendable nose piece and stretch ear loops. Its material prevents moisture build-up and has an anti-microbial treatment. This water-resistant mask, available in three sizes, puts space between it and your face for easier breathing during workouts. (Price varies by size.)

Under Armour Sportsmask, $20 (reduced from $25)

N95 masks

Get the most protection from one of the N95 masks below.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

Amazon

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these from Kimberly-Clark have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands.

They're on sale now.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $42 (reduced from $86)

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)

Benehal via Amazon

These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip.

The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and is meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $22

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

Amazon

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. They're currently on sale at Amazon for 75 cents per mask if you buy a 20-pack, making this one of the lowest per-mask prices we've ever seen for N95s.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $15 (reduced from $19)

COVID-19 test kits

Find tests from Flowflex, iHealth and more, some of which are even on sale.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack)

Amazon

These 4.6-star-rated Flowflex COVID-19 tests come in a pack of five at Amazon.

Flowflex COVID-19 home test (5 pack), $34

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack)

Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 antigen tests were once distributed by the federal government for free. Now that the program has ended, iHealth tests are one of the most cost-effective, 15-minute tests you can buy -- but you do now have to buy them.

iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test (5 pack), $36 (reduced from $45)

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

Lucira via Amazon

The Lucira's Check It COVID-19 test is a molecular test that uses a nasal swab to produce results in 30 minutes or less. Molecular kits are designed to detect the presence of COVID-19 earlier and more accurately than the antigen tests above.

This kit contains one test. It's authorized for ages 2 and up.

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, $29 (reduced from $75)

