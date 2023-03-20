The best washer and dryer to buy in 2023, according to our readers (and it's $900 off during the Discover Samsung sale)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Clean up with the best 2023 washer and dryer deals. We've found the best washers and dryers to buy this year, including top-rated laundry duos on sale now.

Our CBS Essentials reader-loved Samsung Bespoke laundry set is currently marked down during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Samsung is offering $900 off the popular washer and dryer duo right now.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (reduced from $3,198)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

The best rated washer and dryer

The Samsung Bespoke electric washer and dryer pair was the best washer and dryer of 2022, according to our readers. CBS Essentials readers bought more of this washer and dryer set than any other laundry pair on our site. It's rated 4.8-stars.

Samsung's Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The laundry duo includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Shop the Samsung Bespoke laundry set for $900 off

Samsung

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

The laundry duo is currently $900 off.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

Shop the Discover Samsung spring sale

The Discover Samsung spring sales event kicks off today.

Samsung is offering a week of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances, starting now. Today through March 26, the retailer is rolling out flash deals of up to 40% off, one-day offers on popular Samsung products, bundle deals, deals on trending Samsung products and tons of slashed prices on to-rated washing machines and electric and gas dryers.

We'll be updating this story with the best Samsung washer and dryer deals you can shop this week, so be sure to check back daily so you can save big on a brand new laundry appliance, laundry appliance duo or laundry bundle.

Shop more of the best washers and dryers of 2023

Discover more CBS Essentials customer-loved washers and dryers below. Many of these washer and dryers are on sale now.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,878 (reduced from $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $200 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (reduced from $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. The washer and dryer are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $230 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $2,298

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the washer.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Best Buy is currently offering a better deal on the dryer.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $660 (regularly $1,049)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set

GE via Best Buy

The 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,800

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $1,000 (regularly $1,035)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $1,000 (regularly $1,035)

Best stackable washing machines and laundry towers

Save space with stackable laundry duos. We've found some top-rated options on sale now.

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,099 (regularly $2,799)

Related content from CBS Essentials

