How to keep your phone battery alive in cold weather

(CBS DETROIT) - Have you ever been outside in the cold for a long time, had your phone in your pocket, and noticed the battery life had dropped significantly? There's a reason for that.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller conducted a weather experiment to showcase this.

The phone was charged at 100%, then left outside for two hours. The battery in the phone drained nearly 50%. Whenever temperatures fall below 32 degrees, the battery in your phone drops quicker than usual. In a situation like this, make sure to warm your phone up to prevent this, like using your body heat to add warmth to your phone and charging it when possible.