How to keep your phone battery alive in cold weather

By Kylee Miller

(CBS DETROIT) - Have you ever been outside in the cold for a long time, had your phone in your pocket, and noticed the battery life had dropped significantly? There's a reason for that. 

Meteorologist Kylee Miller conducted a weather experiment to showcase this. 

The phone was charged at 100%, then left outside for two hours. The battery in the phone drained nearly 50%. Whenever temperatures fall below 32 degrees, the battery in your phone drops quicker than usual. In a situation like this, make sure to warm your phone up to prevent this, like using your body heat to add warmth to your phone and charging it when possible.

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 1:18 PM

