Vitruvi

Humidity can majorly impact health and wellbeing. If your home doesn't have sufficient humidity, it can aggravate respiratory issues and dry out your skin. If there's too much, you run the risk of promoting the growth of mold, mildew, bacteria and even insects, such as house dust mites, all of which thrive in damp, warm environments.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 percent. Unless your house is already equipped with a humidifier, investing in an efficient, more portable model can help balance the humidity in your home by infusing moisture back into its airflow.

Ahead, the best humidifiers of 2023 for every home, including warm- and cool-mist humidifiers, whole-house humidifiers and more.

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact

Dyson

Here's a purifier, humidifier and fan all in one. It can automatically sense, capture and trap pollutants for cleaner air. And it can humidify your space for 36 hours before needing a refill.

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact, $600 (reduced from $800)

Vitruvi Cloud Cool Mist humidifier

Vitruvi

This stunning humidifier, designed to fit on a nightstand, is super quiet. It can run for up to 24 hours and has a light-free night mode. It can humidify up to 600 square feet and has a 360-degree rotating mist spout. Find it in three neutral colors.

Vitruvi Cloud Cool Mist humidifier, $229

The Canopy humidifier starter set

Sephora

Sephora sells this humidifier with glowing skin in mind. This starter set comes with a paper filter and aroma sample kit. Find this humidifier in five colors. It hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet and has an anti-mold technology.

The Canopy humidifier starter set, $150

Canopy no-mist humidifier

Canopy

Canopy is marketed as a humidifier with both beauty and breathing benefits. Unlike cool- or warm-mist humidifiers, the minimalist gadget features no-mist technology, which, reviewers say, keeps humidity at an optimal level. The makers also claim that this tech reduces the spread of viruses; alleviates cold and allergy symptoms; and keeps skin hydrated. There's an optional aroma diffusion feature for those who like essential oils.

Canopy no-mist humidifier, $125 (reduced from $150)

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier

Amazon

A budget-friendly Amazon favorite, this one-room humidifier (for up to 750 square feet) offers both warm- and cool-mist options with the convenience of a remote control. It features a setting that automatically senses humidity level and adjusts mist accordingly. It's also quiet and easy to clean.

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier, $100

Vicks warm mist humidifier



Amazon

A cost-efficient gadget, the Vicks humidifier disperses warmed mist into a room to help with congestion and coughing. The filter-free unit can be used with Vicks VapoSteam or medicated vapors and features a one-gallon tank for 24 hours of continuous use.

Vicks warm mist humidifier, $40

Aircare whole-house humidifier



Amazon

A whole-house humidifier priced just over $100, Aircare is a well-reviewed, six-gallon tank unit offering 70 hours of continuous humidity. While the unit is on the larger side, it fills a 2,700-square-foot home with a cool mist.

Aircare whole-house humidifier, $128

