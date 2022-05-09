CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Father's Day 2022 is just around the corner: This year, the big day falls on Sunday, June 19. Unsure what to get the dad in your life this year? We found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more.

Top products in this article:

For the dad who has everything: Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

For the dad who loves music: JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $32

For the dad with a green thumb: Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2022. These gifts, from an Amazon gift card to a wall print from Sonic Editions, work for all budgets.

Amazon Father's Day gift card

Amazon

Let Dad pick out exactly what he wants this Father's Day with an Amazon gift card. The gift card you see here comes in a Father's Day-themed card. Pick from four card designs, and load the card with a denomination between $10 and $2,000.

Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card

Paper Source

Speaking of cards, don't forget to give Dad one. How cool is this 3D, pop-up, six-pack-of-beer card from Paper Source? Or, if it's not his style, there are plenty of other options at Paper Source as well.

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card, $13

Alex Crane Sun Tee

Alex Crane

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun Tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from nine colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun Tee, $55

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

Blue Circle

If Dad loves to cook and grill, then treat him to a Blue Circle seafood subscription box. You can choose the products Dad will receive, and how often he'll receive them. Seafood options include smoked salmon and black-tiger shrimp. (Prices vary based on your choices.)

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

Sonic Editions print

Sonic Editions

Spruce up Dad's walls with a print from Sonic Editions. The site makes limited-edition, high-quality, fine-art photographic prints, like this one of Joshua Tree. There are prints with all sorts of themes, so if Dad is a music super-fan, or a big-time traveler, you'll likely find one suitable for him. You can buy the prints framed or unframed.

Sonic Editions Joshua Tree print with a white frame and mount (20" x 16"), $269

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 – and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $484 right now -- that's down from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $384 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $484 (regularly $499)

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds

Walmart

The JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds last four hours on a single charge, and another 12 hours via the included charging case. They're a more affordable, but still high-quality alternative to Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $55

Related content from CBS Essentials