Best Black Friday deals on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more streaming sticks and boxes

Black Friday is approaching quickly, and many major retailers are already rolling out their best Black Friday deals on popular streaming devices, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. Learn where to find the best deal on a top-rated streaming stick.

Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it's time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.

Luckily, you can find several of the most popular streaming sticks on sale now at Amazon and Walmart during early Black Friday sales. Keep reading to check out our favorite early Black Friday streaming deals.

The best early Black Friday streaming deals

Find discounts on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $99 (save $80)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $99 (reduced from $179)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Roku Streambar 4K: $80 (save $50)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25

Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)



Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $15 (reduced from $30)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

