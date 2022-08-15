The best bar carts you can get online at Amazon, Wayfair and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Burrow

An eye-catching bar cart doubles as a decor element in your home. So invest in one of the bar carts below from Amazon, Wayfair and more.

Top products in this article:

Burrow Dram bar cart, $395

Anthropologie Oscarine lucite bar cart, $698

Urban Outfitters Claire bar cart, $329

Ahead, the best bar carts you can get online for a variety of budgets. Some keep it simple, while others have helpful features like wine bottle and glass racks.

Plus, know that bar carts don't have to be used exclusively for alcohol and glassware. You can also use them to showcase plants, books, camera supplies, or whatever you want, really.

Burrow Dram bar cart

Burrow

This minimalistic plywood and powder-coated metal bar cart from Burrow is a stunner. Choose from two finishes -- oak and walnut.

Burrow Dram bar cart, $395

Urban Outfitters Selene bar cart

Urban Outfitters

This round bar cart from Urban Outfitters has two glass shelves and comes in two colors -- gold and black. Its petite size makes it ideal for small spaces.

Urban Outfitters Selene bar cart, $199

Anthropologie Oscarine lucite bar cart

Anthropologie

This stunning lucite and brass bar cart from Anthropologie is Art Deco-inspired. It has two glass shelves to store your glasses and alcohol.

"I absolutely love this bar cart," a reviewer says. "It's a show stopper! Not only will I be using it as a bar cart, but when we have parties it'll also be a great cart to place desserts or appetizers on. I think it is well worth the price."

Anthropologie Oscarine lucite bar cart, $698

Kul bar cart



Wayfair

This bar cart from Wayfair has racks for three wine bottles and nine wine glasses, plus four shelves at different heights. Find it in three colors.

Kul bar cart, $145 (reduced from $165)

Haotian bar cart

Amazon

This affordable bar cart has an industrial feel with a steel frame and shelves with a wood-effect print. It has racks for four wine bottles and six wine glasses. You can remove the top shelf to use as a food tray.

Haotian bar cart, $105 (reduced from $110)

Tibo bar cart

Wayfair

This bar cart from Wayfair holds four wine bottles and has racks for wine glasses as well. It features glass shelves at different heights and comes in four colors.

Tibo bar cart, $330

Urban Outfitters Claire bar cart

Urban Outfitters

This matte gold bar cart from Urban Outfitters has two glass shelves. The lower shelf has an eye-catching Art Deco-inspired print.

Urban Outfitters Claire bar cart, $329

