The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods

It's Amazon Prime Day and Amazon has the best deals on Apple AirPods right now.

Amazon has every model of Apple AirPods on sale during Amazon Prime Day, from the budget-minded, second-generation Apple AirPods ($100) to the new Apple AirPods Pro ($170). Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these Apple AirPods with free two-day shipping, and in many locations, free one-day shipping. Check out the best AirPod deals available now.

If you're planning to get more active this summer, Apple AirPods make for great gym headphones. They are water and sweat-resistant, making them the perfect addition to your summer fitness routine or outdoor activities.

Of course, there's more than just Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon now -- we found all sorts of great deals on Apple products ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can also shop Prime Day Apple Watch deals, Macbook deals, AirTag deals and iPad deals now.

Apple AirPods prices are now significantly below Apple retail at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $100

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $100 at checkout (regularly $179)

Apple AirPods Pro: $170



Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $100

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are having a sale moment as well. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $80

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12 mm speakers, and gave them a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality. If you love live shows, you may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds, $80 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $115

If you're partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio (for a more-immersive listening experience), soft-ear foams (for comfort), and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $115 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $175

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $120 off at Amazon. This makes them one of the best headphone deals out there right now. On top of their adaptive noise cancelation, the Beats Studio3 headphones feature real-time audio calibration. They're fast-charging, and easy to connect with iOS and Android devices, too. This pair of headphones also supports spatial audio. And reviewers on Amazon rave about how the headphones feel comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

Beats Studio3, $175 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $200

If you like to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit (making them ideal for rigorous activities, such as running). They're IPX4-rated for water resistance, too. They come in several different colors.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale now at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $200 (reduced from $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $220

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset is a great choice for those looking for a comfortable luxury headset. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic. All this allows you to be heard loud and clear by the competition. The headset can be worn wirelessly, and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $220 (regularly $329)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds: $128

These Sony earbuds feature an HD-noise canceling processor, and 24-bit audio-signal processing. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life. If you missed a full charge, and you're on the go, then you're still good -- that's because these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge (to deliver you up to 90 minutes of play time).

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds, $128 (regularly $200)

2021 Apple TV: $109

Save nearly $60 on a 2021 Apple TV during Amazon Prime Day.

The latest version of the streaming device features higher frame 4K video and a new generation processor.

2021 Apple TV, $109 (regularly $170)

Apple iPad 9: $299

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Available in four colors; prices vary. The sale price listed below is for the space gray iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $699

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard. Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $279



Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $429 right now -- that's down from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $279 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $379 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $309

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $309 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $409 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $179

Though it's not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It's water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that'll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $179 (reduced from $229)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $80



The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save 20% by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $80.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

