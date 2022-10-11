Stock Up and Save sale: Amazon is taking 20% off these 4.5-star-rated baby wipes, snacks, sunscreen and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Amazon.

Amazon Basics; Happy Belly; Amazon Elements

Now is a great time to shop Amazon and save. Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale is offering Prime members a 20% discount on pantry essentials, must-have personal care, and home goods when you spend $50 or more. Plus, Amazon's second Prime Day deals event, the Amazon Early Access Sale, starts tomorrow.

Keep reading to see how you can shop Amazon and start saving on household products you can't live without.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

Solimo medium roast coffee pods (100 ct.), $26 (regularly $32)

Amazon Basics fine point tip permanent markers, $13 (regularly $16)

What's on sale during Amazon Stock Up and Save?

Stock Up and Save applies to over 1,000 items, including everyday essentials such as groceries and cleaning supplies. You'll save big by buying in bulk. It's like having access to a warehouse store, without having to spend the gas to drive to one.

All eligible items are listed on Amazon's Stock Up and Save store. Some of the Amazon brands on sale include: Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, Presto!, WAG, Wonder Bound, Amazon Elements and more.

There are so many different items included in the sale that it's easy to mix and match to hit the $50 minimum. We've shared some of our top picks below.

Your 20% Stock Up and Save discount will be reflected at checkout. The discount will be applied to Stock Up and Save eligible items only. Stock Up and Save is a limited-time offer and available to Prime members only. You can save up to $100 per eligible order. Offer is not applicable to Subscribe and Save orders.

Shop top-rated Amazon Stock Up and Save sale finds

Amazon has discounted a variety of household essentials during the Stock Up and Save sale. Remember, these kitchen, beauty, pet and baby necessities are all 20% off when you spend $50 or more. The prices below reflect the 20% savings.

Keep reading to see some of our favorite Amazon Stock Up and Save finds. It's quality stuff -- all the household goods are rated 4.5 stars or higher.

Happy Belly whole raw almonds



Happy Belly via Amazon

Save 20% on a one-pound bag of unroasted and unsalted almonds. These 4.6-star-rated tree nuts are harvested in California's Central Valley.

Happy Belly whole raw almonds, $6 (regularly $7)

Solimo sport sunscreen lotion

Solimo via Amazon

Sunscreen isn't seasonal. Protect your skin year-round with this eight-ounce bottle of Solimo SPF 30 sport sunscreen. This sunscreen lotion is water-resistant and offers UVA and UVB protection.

Solimo sport sunscreen lotion, $5 (regularly $6)

Solimo makeup remover wipes



Solimo via Amazon

This two-pack of makeup-removing wipes is on sale during Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale. The fragrance-free cleansing wipes are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested.

Solimo make up remover wipes, $8 (regularly $10)

Amazon Elements baby wipes

Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements baby wipes are pediatrician-tested. These 4.7-star-rated wipes are free from fragrance, alcohol, dyes, parabens and phthalates.

These already discounted wipes are even further marked down during Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale.

Amazon Elements baby wipes (720 ct.), $10 (regularly $13)

Solimo medium roast K-cup coffee pods

Solimo via Amazon

Amazon's Solimo brand medium roast coffee pods are 20% off right now. These pods are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig K-cup brewers. Choose from 13 blends. This coffee is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Solimo medium roast coffee pods (100 ct.), $26 (regularly $32)

Happy Belly granulated garlic

Happy Belly via Amazon

Do you like to season pizzas, pastas, veggies and meat with garlic? Season to your heart's content with this 1.5-pound canister of granulated garlic.

"If you like garlic and cook with garlic and don't have time for peeling fresh, this is a great option. I have bought this large volume of garlic in some local supermarkets but in all truth, this is cheaper per ounce," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the seasoning.

Happy Belly granulated garlic, $9 (regularly $11)

Amazon Fresh Mediterranean blend extra virgin olive oil



Amazon Fresh

Shop Amazon Stock Up and Save and get this massive two-liter bottle of olive oil for $3 off. This kitchen essential can be used for cooking, grilling, as a foundation for dressing, sauces, pesto, hummus and more.

Amazon Fresh Mediterranean blend extra virgin olive oil, $11 (regularly $14)

Amazon Elements vegan Biotin

Amazon Elements

People who take Biotin say it supports stronger hair and nail growth. This already discounted jar of 130 vegan Biotin capsules is even further discounted during Amazon's Stock Up and Save sale.

Amazon Elements vegan Biotin, $6 (regularly $7)

Amazon Basics fine point tip permanent markers

Amazon Basics

This pack of fine-point, non-toxic markers includes 24 colors. The writing and drawing tools are quick-drying, waterproof, smear-proof and fade resistant.

Amazon Basics fine point tip permanent markers, $13 (regularly $16)

Amazon Basics cotton hand towel 12-pack

Amazon Basics

It's a great time to stock up on bathroom linens and cleaning towels. A 12-pack of these 100% cotton hand towels are $5 off right now.

Amazon Basics cotton hand towel 12-pack, $19 (regularly $24)

Mama Bear organic baby food



Mama Bear via Amazon

It's a great time to stock up on these baby food pouches. Right now, you can save 20% on a 12-pack of Mama Bear organic baby food squeezable pouches in a variety of flavors.

Mama Bear organic baby food, $14 (regularly $17)

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper

Amazon Basic Care Store

This pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper is discounted by 20% when you shop Amazon Stock Up and Save. It's rated 4.5 stars by Amazon reviewers.

You can even use Alexa to place your next order. Just say, "Alexa, reorder Amazon Basics toilet paper."

Amazon Basics 2-ply toilet paper (30 ct.), $18 (regularly $22)

Amazon Basics dog poop bags

Amazon Basic Care Store

Save big on 4.8-star-rated dog poop bags. This set of 900 Amazon Basics dog poop bags is majorly discounted when you spend $50 on qualifying items.

Amazon Basics dog poop bags (900 ct.), $15 (regularly $18)

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags



Amazon Basic Care Store

Why not stock up and save on kitchen trash bags? These bestselling trash bags have a 13-gallon capacity and feature a red drawstring closure for easy tying and carrying. They're rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amazon Basics tall kitchen drawstring trash bags (200 ct.), $22 (regularly $27)

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers



Amazon Basics

These water filters feature multi-stage filtration technology for fresh, great tasting water. According to Amazon, one filter lasts for 40 gallons, or about 2 months for the average household.

The replacement water filters are compatible with Brita pitchers. Rated 4.6 stars.

Amazon Basics replacement water filters for water pitchers (6 pack), $18 (regularly $22)

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets

Amazon Basics

Save 20% on this bottle of 500 ibuprofen tablets. These pain-relieving and fever-reducing tablets have the same active ingredient as other big brands. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.8 stars.

Amazon Basic Care ibuprofen tablets (500 ct.), $10 (regularly $13)

What is the Amazon Early Access Sale?

The Amazon Early Access Sale is a Prime Day-like sale exclusively for Prime members. The two-day sales event begins Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 12.

Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score even more deals during the sales event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

What is the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

The Stock Up and Save sale is a limited-time offer that's exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

The sale unlocks an extra 20% off on top-rated bulk household essentials. Amazon Prime members don't need a coupon code to access this deal.

Prime members only need to make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more. The program automatically unlocks the discount on Stock Up and Save items in your cart, once your cart reaches $50 worth of eligible items.

But hurry, this exclusive Amazon Prime discount program is a limited-time offer.

Can I shop the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale?

Like we said, the Stock Up and Save sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. So if you're a Prime member, you can shop the Amazon discount event.

If you're not a member, that means you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime first. (We think it's worth it -- not just for access to this sale, but the coming Prime Early Access Sale as well.)

Amazon Prime membership (1 year), $139

Related content from CBS Essentials: