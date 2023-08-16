Sling TV deal: Watch the NFL preseason and more live TV for half price

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

It's an expensive time to be alive. Inflation rose by 3.2% in July, gas prices are climbing again and for the first time in the U.S., credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion. The last thing you want to be worried about is paying more for your favorite streaming subscription services. If you're getting tired of paying for multiple streaming subscriptions just to access all of your favorite shows and sports games, you might want to try out Sling TV.

If you don't know what Sling TV is, here's your shortcut: It's a budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription. It doesn't let you watch everything you might get from the cable company, but it does give you access to one key thing you might love: NFL preseason games, plus a lot more content to watch. And right now, you can save even more. Sling subscribers can get half off of their first month of any Sling tier.

Sling TV, $20 and up (first month)

If you've been missing out on your favorite sports content, you may not know that the NFL preseason is in full swing right now. It's not too late to get on the bandwagon. You can see your favorite teams play live on Sling TV. You can get started when the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles face off this Thursday, Aug. 17 and kick back this weekend with a full slate of preseason games.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a no-contract live TV streaming platform that offers access to many of the same channels you get with a cable TV subscription. Think all the top cable news networks including ABC, NBC, and Fox, kid-friendly staples such as the Disney Channel, must-haves for reality TV and design buffs on HGTV and all the sports programming you can watch on ESPN and ESPN2.

Even better: The price of a Sling TV subscription is much lower than the average cable TV bill.

There are three Sling TV tiers: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue.

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, CNN, and HGTV. It's normally $40 per month, so you'll pay just $20 for the first month.

The second tier, Sling Blue, costs $45 per month ($22.50 for the first month). It includes 42 channels, including your local ABC, NBC and Fox station (where available). Notably, this tier lacks ESPN. This is a terrific choice for soccer fans looking for a less expensive way to stream the Women's World Cup soccer tournament on Fox.

The third tier, Sling Orange & Blue, includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tier, including local channels and ESPN. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

And if you're worried about being able to record your shows and save them for later, there's good news there, too. All Sling TV packages include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite live shows to stream later. All tiers are currently half price for your first month.

Why we like Sling TV:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

Sling TV is the lowest-cost streaming service with live cable TV channels.

You can watch most local and nationally broadcast NFL games live.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling TV plans start at $40 monthly, with the most expensive base plan starting at $55 monthly. You have the option to add on special packages for an extra fee. In addition to getting half-off your first month, new subscribers to Sling TV can try any plan free for three days. (There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.)

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) and up for your first month

For more live TV streaming recommendations, we've got a guide breaking down all the best streaming options.

What to watch with Sling TV

If you've gotten a lot of mileage out of your basic cable subscription, you're likely going to get just as much use out of a Sling TV package. Yes, it's got only 46 channels, and it lacks some of the top-tier subscription services such as Disney+. But the Sling TV lineup still offers a little bit of everything else: Live sports, major news networks, reality TV staples, Investigation Discovery shows and more.

What to watch with Sling TV: 2023-2024 NFL season

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The NFL Preseason runs through Aug. 27. Week 1 of the 2023-2024 NFL season starts on Sept. 7, 2023, when the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some of the key storylines to follow for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old "Hard Knocks" star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players such as Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer." The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding an tenth trip to the post season to his resume.

Geno Smith silences critics: The NFC West has always been a highly contested battleground and this season is no different. Ever since Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was given the starting quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era, we've enjoyed seeing Smith silence naysayers. Smith led Seattle to nine wins, threw for a career-high 30 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl last season. He's promised fans he'll improve on last season's progress with hopes of dominating the NFC West.

Brock Purdy is irrelevant no more: After going from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to the first last overall NFL Draft pick to play (and win) a playoff game, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is primed to solidify himself as the Niners starter, even if that means sidelining Trey Lance. Purdy's rise, from third string QB to playoff starter, dazzled fans (the NFL does love a good storyline) and we'll look forward to Purdy proving last season's postseason success was no fluke. We love a good storyline, too.

Other storylines to follow this NFL season: After sidelining for a season to recover from a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI, superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ditched his LA Rams uniform and joined Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. This duo has potential to be as prolific as Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams or even (throwback alert), Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

What to watch with Sling TV: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is available now on Sling TV. The soccer tournament, running from now through August 20, has just entered the semifinals.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games is broadcast on Fox and FS1. While Fox is available over-the-air in most media markets, you'll need cable TV or an online streaming plan to catch the games airing on FS1. If you don't already have cable or a satellite package such as DirecTV, the most cost effective way to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue tier includes access to 42 channels, including your local Fox station (where available) and FS1. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games.

You can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for $20. (The regular price for Sling TV Blue is $45 per month.) There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Get even more out of Sling TV: Add on even more channels for just $5 extra

If 46 channels isn't enough, Sling TV offers premium channel add-ons for just a little bit more. For just $5 more, you can access all your favorite series on Showtime and Discovery+ on Sling TV. We're here to tell you how your add-ons can help you watch "Yellow Jackets," "90 Day Fiance" and so much more.

How to get Showtime with Sling TV and watch "Yellowjackets"

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Right now, you can add Showtime to your Sling TV subscription for just $5 more for the first month of service. Showtime is home to a variety of must-see TV series, including "Billions," "Dexter: New Blood," "The Chi" and "Yellowjackets."

If your friends and family can't stop talking about "Yellowjackets," the TV series is a coming-of-age, psychological thriller that chronicles the horror -- and aftermath -- of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The show toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later. The second season just wrapped up on Showtime, so now is a perfect time to binge.

Get Showtime with Sling TV, $5 (regularly $10)

Sling TV, $20 and up (reduced from $40) for your first month

How to get Discovery+ with Sling TV and watch "90 Day Fiance"

Discovery+

Reality TV fans rejoice, Sling TV has a Discovery+ add-on for just $5 a month. The streaming service boasts over 70,000 episodes, exclusive originals and every iteration of the "90 Day Fiance" universe. After you've finished streaming "90 Day Fiance," be sure to check out "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?," "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," "90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk," and "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way."

Get Discovery+ with Sling TV, $5

Sling TV, $20 (reduced from $40) for your first month

Related content from CBS Essentials: