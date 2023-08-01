'Shark Tank' favorite Drop Stop is back on deep discount right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Drop Stop

It's back! The vehicle seat gap filler CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of is on sale once again at CBS Deals. Drop Stop, a product made famous by Lori Greiner on TV's "Shark Tank" (and on TV infomercials), is on deep discount now. Missed this deal the first time? Now's your chance to see what all the buzz is about -- all while protecting the area between your car's seats from debris.

Drop Stop is our bestselling seat gap filler that you place between the gap in your seats and your center console. It installs in seconds and stops phones, coins, food, keys and more from falling into the gap.

The seat belt slot slides over the seatbelt, the Drop Stop moves back and forth with the seat and the size fits most car models.

Due to the item's popularity, buyers are currently limited to a maximum of 10 Drop Stop seat gap fillers per order.

Drop Stop, $15 (reduced from $25)

More deals

It's not just Drop Stop that's on sale now. We found deals for all sorts of CBS Essentials reader-loved products available at our partner site CBSDeals.com right now. Check out the best deals below, or tap the button to view everything available.

CLIQ Products

CLIQ via CBS Deals

This foldable outdoor chair can hold up to 300 pounds. When not in use, it can fold down to the size of a water bottle. It's 20% off at CBS Deals.

Choose from four colors.

CLIQ Products, $88 (regularly $110)

Snuggie: Get two for $25



Snuggie

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now, when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free. You and your favorite person can snuggle on the couch in complete comfort.

Choose from three colors.

Snuggie (2 pc.), $25 (reduced from $50)

Calming Heat By Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)

