Senior-friendly treadmills: Features to look for

If you're a senior shopping for a treadmill, you're likely seeking one that's simple to use, safe to work out on... and maybe even easy to assemble. So we've broken down the features to look out for in senior-friendly treadmills. No matter your health goals or your budget, you're bound to find the right treadmill to get you active in our guide below.

So why is it important to invest in a treadmill as a senior?

"As a senior, it's important to prioritize walking more in your daily routine to improve cardiovascular health, maintain mobility and balance, enhance mental health, manage weight, improve bone density and promote better sleep," says Julie Lohre, certified personal trainer, certified nutrition specialist and "American Ninja Warrior" contestant. "Regular walking is a simple and accessible exercise, making it a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle.

"Adding a treadmill can allow you to get in more activity daily, no matter the weather."

Read on for the best senior-friendly treadmills, plus more information on how to find the best one for you. We even have recommendations for people worried about joint pain or folks who live in small spaces.

Here's a quick look at the best senior-friendly treadmills.

Best monitor: Echelon Stride treadmill

This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20-inch by 55-inch deck, a 10% maximum incline and a maximum speed of 12 mph. Your cardiologist may be pleased to know that heart-rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars.

This piece of home gym equipment includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to -- not a misprint -- 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.

Sara Dimmick, a certified personal trainer, running coach and founder of Physical Equilibrium fitness boutique, told CBS Essentials that Echelon treadmills may be ideal for heavier individuals versus other, more affordable counterparts, thanks to their known durability. This Echelon treadmill has a weight limit of 300 pounds, for example.

Echelon Stride treadmill, $1,300

Easy to assemble: Runow folding treadmill

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse: all while you're working out. And if you're worried about joint pain, here's some more good news: This piece of gym equipment has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles.

Even better: It takes only 15 minutes to assemble. When it comes to low maintenance treadmills that can be easily set up in no time at all, that's hard to beat.

Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders (even walking can be thirsty work!) and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered while working out. This piece of home gym equipment's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's often on sale; just look at the discount below (featured at the time of this writing)!

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Incline on a budget: XTERRA Fitness TR folding treadmill

This affordable treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 250-pound weight limit. It has an LCD display that tells you your speed, incline, time, distance, calories and pulse. If you're not sure what kind of treadmill workout is best for you, get this: This model offers 12 preset programs and three manual incline settings, so you can play around and find the best workout for you.

Even better: This model folds, so you can store it away while it's not in use.

XTERRA Fitness TR folding treadmill, $390

Most affordable: ProGear 190 manual treadmill

If you don't want to deal with technology at all, and really just want the basics, enter your most affordable and approachable option here: the ProGear 190 manual treadmill. There's no electricity needed to power this treadmill with handles. It even has two incline positions. This item's weight capacity is 230 pounds.

At just $240 -- and that's not a discount, that's the whole manufacturer's suggested retail price -- this treadmill takes the top slot as our most budget-friendly treadmill available to seniors.

ProGear 190 manual treadmill, $240

Extra shock absorption: Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill



If a bunch of fancy tech isn't important to you, check out this affordable treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness. It has an LCD monitor where you can see your distance and time, as well as a pulse grip, but no confusing smart tech beyond that.

Also find nine workout programs and three levels of adjustable incline. And the convenience doesn't end there: you can also fold this treadmill and easily stow it away after use. To top it all off, this treadmill promises a smooth run with extra shock absorption built into the belt.

Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill, $343 (reduced from $380)

Best for recovery: Redliro recovery treadmill with full length handrails

Redliro recovery treadmill Redliro

If you're concerned about tripping or have chronic health issues, pick up this recovery treadmill that has full-length handrails all along its belt. The multi-grip handrails can help you to stay upright and safe from accidental falls. It has a six-layer thickened running belt for enhanced shock absorption -- ideal for delicate or injured joints.

Redliro recovery treadmill, $460

What to consider when buying a senior-friendly treadmill

Safety and ease of use are always important factors when it comes to buying a treadmill for your home. These factors are doubly important, however, for seniors interested in making a modest investment for their health and fitness.

"You want to look for treadmills that prioritize shock absorption and cushion to keep joints safe and injury-free," Lohre says. "Additionally, a low step height to the platform and a wider, longer deck can make entering and exiting the treadmill safer. Finally, safety features like handrails, emergency stops, safety keys and simple [operating] features can make a treadmill easier to use."

Speaking of safety, Dimmick recommends investing in a treadmill with a sturdy frame, so it's less likely to topple over. Look for sturdy designs and good quality handrails to ensure you have the support you need.

Finally, if you suffer from health issues, a recovery treadmill with extra safety features such as full-length handrails or a thick belt with extra padding may be your best bet.



How we chose these treadmills

When picking the best senior-friendly treadmills, we considered a number of important factors, including:

Authentic customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews to ensure that real buyers are consistently pleased with these products.

We combed through verified customer reviews to ensure that real buyers are consistently pleased with these products. Expert recommendations: For their thoughts on senior-friendly treadmills, we spoke with Julie Lohre and Sara Dimmick, a certified personal trainer, running coach and founder of Physical Equilibrium fitness boutique.

For their thoughts on senior-friendly treadmills, we spoke with Julie Lohre and Sara Dimmick, a certified personal trainer, running coach and founder of Physical Equilibrium fitness boutique. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher because you deserve something high-quality and highly reviewed when investing in a senior-friendly treadmill.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher because you deserve something high-quality and highly reviewed when investing in a senior-friendly treadmill. Your unique needs: We picked treadmills that tackle a variety of the most popular needs. We found running treadmills, walking treadmills, treadmills for recovery, and more.

